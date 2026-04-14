Zenith marks a ‘first’ at Watches and Wonders 2026 with new Chronomaster Sport watch

QUICK SUMMARY Zenith has launched new versions of its Chronomaster Sport and G.F.J. watches at Watches and Wonders 2026. Available in four versions, the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Skeleton features new skeletonised dials in stainless steel, rose gold and diamonds.

Zenith is back at Watches and Wonders and is showcasing not one, not two but seven novelties from its Chronomaster Sport and G.F.J. collections.

Having followed Zenith for a few years, I wasn’t expecting so many watches from them this year. Why? Well, 2025 marked Zenith’s 160th anniversary, so there were many exciting new additions to its line-up, including stunning lapis lazuli dials and a revival of its Calibre 135 movement .

Yet again, Zenith has outdone itself at Watches and Wonders 2026. The watch manufacturer has introduced four new versions of its Chronomaster Sport Skeleton, a beautiful mother-of-pearl Chronomaster Sport and two limited edition G.F.J. timepieces – keep reading for all the details.

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Zenith Chronomaster Sport Skeleton

Starting off with the Chronomaster Sport Skeleton, the original watch from this collection launched back in 2021. Its most distinctive characteristic is its three chronograph counters and date window that sits between four and five o’clock.

For Watches and Wonders 2026, Zenith has introduced the Chronomaster Sport Skeleton which features a skeletonised dial for the first time. Not only is the main dial completely skeletonised to show you the movement in action, but the subdials are too, giving the watch an edgy, industrial look.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zenith) (Image credit: Zenith) (Image credit: Zenith)

Measuring 41mm, the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Skeleton is powered by the El Primero 3600 movement which gives the watch 60 hours of power reserve. It helps power the small seconds, 60-second and 60-minute counters, and the central hours and minutes. The central chronograph seconds hand circles the dial every 10 seconds.

The Zenith Chronomaster Sport Skeleton is available in four versions. Two of them feature a stainless steel case with a green ceramic bezel or black ceramic bezel. The third version is presented in 18K rose gold with a black ceramic bezel and the final edition is rose gold and has 50 baguette-cut diamonds on the bezel – it’s limited to just 10 pieces.

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Prices on the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Skeleton are expected to start at €16,500 / $16,700.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Mother of Pearl

(Image credit: Zenith)

Staying within the Chronomaster Sport collection, Zenith has introduced a new novelty featuring a stunning mother-of-pearl dial. Limited to just 50 pieces, the Chronomaster Sport Mother of Pearl has a 41mm case and is made from rose gold and stainless steel.

The two-tone design is extremely pretty yet sporty. The rose gold bezel surrounds the mother of pearl dial which features gold hands and hour markers. The chronographs are displayed in stainless steel and gold, and the bracelet is also two-tone with a rose gold stripe running down the middle and flanked by stainless steel.

Like the previous Chronomaster Sport watches, this version is powered by the El Primero 3600 movement. It’s priced at €20,200 / $20,100.

New limited edition Zenith G.F.J dials

(Image credit: Zenith)

Last but certainly not least is the expanded Zenith G.F.J. collection which features new colourful dials and materials. As mentioned earlier, the Zenith G.F.J. uses the Calibre 135 movement which is manual winding and powers hours and minutes, and small seconds counter at six o’clock.

The first new version of the Zenith G.F.J. features a bloodstone dial. If you were expecting a red dial (like I was), you’d be wrong as the bloodstone Zenith G.F.J. has a yellow gold case and a bright green dial. The small seconds counter is oversized and made from mother-of-pearl. It’s limited to just 161 pieces.

The second version is even more limited. There are only 20 pieces of the Zenith Tantalum up for grabs, featuring tantalum materials and a black onyx dial with a grey mother-of-pearl small seconds subdial. For extra sparkle, the hour markers are represented by baguette-cut diamonds.

Prices on the Zenith G.F.J. start at €54,000 / $51,900.