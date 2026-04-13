Grand Seiko takes a luxurious turn at Watches and Wonders 2026

Quick Summary Grand Seiko unveils a range of new models at Watches and Wonders 2026. That includes a suite of haute horologie models.

While Watches and Wonders is currently taking place in Switzerland, don't think the goodies on show are limited only to those from the same nation. Grand Seiko has arrived at the show with arms full of goodies for all kinds of watch lovers.

There really is something for everyone in the collection, with downsized versions of popular classics, dive watches with fancy new movements and luxurious, haute horologie pieces. Nestled in among all of that is a new bracelet design and some new straps, too!

Grand Seiko ‘Mystic Waterfall’ Spring Drive 44GS

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Up first is a boutique edition dubbed 'Mystic Waterfall'. That's inspired by the clear stream of the Tateshina Otaki waterfall, located near Shinshu, which is where the Spring Drive originated.

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The model features a 40mm case crafted from 950 Platinum, which sits a mere 9.6mm deep. It's also specially engraved by skilled Takumi artisans, meaning no two are ever truly identical.

That attaches to a black Kyoto leather strap, which is a new addition for 2026 and makes use of traditional Japanese crafting techniques. There's also a black crocodile leather strap, if that's more your vibe.

Inside, you'll find a manually-wound Spring Drive movement – calibre 9R02 – which is good for +/- 1 second per day, and offers around 84 hours of power reserve. Priced at £74,500 (approx. €85,600 / US$100,000 / AU$141,720) and limited to just 50 pieces worldwide, this is certain to be an in-demand item.

Grand Seiko ‘Red Lion’ Spring Drive 8-Day Jewellery Watch

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Up next is a model which is more akin to watches from the likes of Jacob & Co than Grand Seiko. The Red Lion is a dramatic example of haute horologie meeting jewellery, complete with over 250 diamonds.

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The model makes use of a 44.5mm 18ct rose gold case, complete with 267 diamonds and 26 garnets set on a base of 18ct white gold. That surrounds a dial crafted from mother-of-pearl, which is a deep red hue.

That's paired with a Kyoto leather strap crafted from handprinted Wagyu leather, and uses natural materials to dye the strap. There's also a second crocodile leather strap in the box, with a matching deep red hue to the dial.

Inside, a manually-wound Spring Drive calibre 9R01 sits, offering accuracy to within +/- half a second per day, with a whopping eight days of power reserve.

Limited to just eight pieces worldwide, and with a cool £250,000 (approx. €287,000 / US$335,500 / AU$475,000) price tag, these are going to be rare things indeed.

Grand Seiko ‘Ice Forest at Dawn’ 18ct Gold Spring Drive UFA

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

At last year's show, the brand unveiled the new UFA Spring Drive movement, which took the already pretty accurate Spring Drive and turned it up to 11. The Ice Forest at Dawn model marks the first of this year's cohort to feature that technology.

This boutique exclusive piece features an 18ct yellow gold case, which sits 37mm across and 11.4mm deep. The dial is a deep black hue, inspired by the slow-growing larch forests of the Suwa region, and is offset nicely with matching gold indices and hands.

A black crocodile leather strap continues the duo-chromatic colour scheme, and looks really classy. As mentioned, the piece utilises a UFA Spring Drive movement, reference 9RB2, which is accurate to within +/- 20 seconds per year and offers a power reserve of 72 hours.

This one is limited to just 80 examples globally and priced at £38,700 (approx. €44,500 / US$51,900 / AU$73,550).

Grand Seiko Cherry Blossom ‘Sakura-Wakaba’ 18ct Gold Hi-Beat

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

This next piece is the first non-Spring Drive watch in the brand's 2026 offering, and it's possibly my favourite overall. The Sakura-Wakaba – named after the Japanese season famed for blooming cherry blossoms and fresh, green leaves – is a masterpiece in timeless elegance.

The 38mm case is crafted from 18ct yellow gold, and sits just 12.9mm tall. That houses an intricate, pale-toned dial – which could at best be described as 'off-white' – and looks good against the matching yellow gold indices and hands.

The piece pairs elegantly with a brown crocodile leather strap, which completes the timeless look. Inside, a hi-beat 9S85 movement offers 55 hours of power reserve, and accuracy of +5/-3 seconds per day.

Priced at £29,000 (approx. €33,300 / US$38,900 / AU$55,000) this isn't cheap, but it would last you a lifetime without ever going out of style.

Grand Seiko Cherry Blossom 32mm

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Grand Seiko) (Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Arguably the most iconic model in the Grand Seiko collection is the Cherry Blossom, and that one is reimagined here in a smaller 32mm case. Offered in the standard pink or a deep blue hue, both feature exquisite dial designs.

Inside, a 9F51 quartz movement can be found, which offers accuracy of +/- 10 seconds per year. Priced at £3,200 (approx. €3,675 / US$4,300 / AU$6,000) this might be the biggest bargain at the show this year.

Grand Seiko ‘Iwao Blue’ Manual-winding Spring Drive

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Another limited edition model in the catalogue this year is this Iwao Blue model. As the simplest design in the 2026 launch catalogue, this one feels like a solid everyday option for just about anyone.

The dial is inspired by the ancient indigo dying techniques used to colour Samurai armour. It borders on black in some images, but look closely and you'll see some of the fantastic dial work the brand is known for.

A 38.5mm stainless steel case should wear nicely for most people, while a 10.2mm depth is also very sleek. Inside, a manually-wound Spring Drive calibre offers accuracy to within +/- 1 second per day.

There's no word on exactly how limited this one is, but priced at £8,700 (approx. €10,000 / US$11,700 / AU$16,500) it feels like decent value.

Grand Seiko ‘Ushio’ Diver Spring Drive UFA

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Last, but certainly not least, comes a pair of dive watches making use of the aforementioned UFA Spring Drive technology. Offered in green or blue colourways, these feel like a really classy version of a diver which is very in-keeping with the brand's ethos.

Cased in 40.84mm of titanium and sitting just 12.94mm deep, these models enjoy a stellar 300m of water resistance and look great doing it. The dial employs a Ushio pattern, which mimics the movement of the ocean.

(Image credit: Grand Seiko)

Inside, a new 9RB1 UFA Spring Drive movement can be found, offering 72 hours of power reserve with the same impressive +/- 20 seconds per year of accuracy.

These ones also make use of a new bracelet design, which redesigns the micro-adjustment system. That takes the slide adjuster from the Ice Forest UFA, and adds in an extension link for adding extra girth when wearing a wetsuit.

Priced at £10,500 (approx. €12,000 / US$14,100 / AU$19,950) these should offer a compelling alternative for anyone looking at buying a Rolex Submariner or the like.