Garmin just added a one-tap feature that makes its running watches much less annoying

Garmin is rolling out a new software update for the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970, bringing a range of new features, from golf tools and navigation improvements to a more accessible Silent Mode option.

Software version 17.33 is currently reaching users and adds eight new features to the two Garmin watches.

Among the additions is a new Silent Mode shortcut, which can now be accessed directly from the controls menu rather than through the settings pages.

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The update also expands the watches' golf capabilities, including support for Garmin's Approach CT1 club-tracking sensors, while Golf Performance Glance and Green View updates provide additional on-course data and visual information.

Away from the golf course, Garmin has added support for multiple coordinate formats and introduced a new option that allows you to navigate back to a Man Overboard location.

The feature is primarily aimed at marine users but could prove useful in a range of outdoor scenarios.

There are also several smaller usability improvements included in the release.

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A swipe-up keyboard layout menu should make text entry a little easier, while Outdoor Maps+ subscribers can now scan QR codes to access additional information about map layers.

The company has spent much of the last year rolling out new features across its smartwatch portfolio, from training and recovery tools to navigation and lifestyle-focused additions.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 were unveiled in May 2025 as the successors to the popular Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965.

Both models introduced brighter AMOLED displays, speaker and microphone functionality, and expanded training and recovery tools.

While version 17.33 doesn't introduce any headline-grabbing new training metrics, it does add a collection of practical features that should improve the day-to-day experience for owners, particularly those who use their watches for navigation, golf or outdoor adventures.

The update is rolling out now and should be available to all eligible users over the coming days.

[via Notebookcheck]