Garmin quietly fixed one of the most frustrating navigation issues on its flagship watches

Garmin has released a new beta update for its flagship outdoor watches, and while version 22.29 doesn’t introduce flashy new tools or training metrics, it addresses one of the more frustrating navigation problems Fenix users have been dealing with for months.

The update, which is now rolling out over the air to compatible devices enrolled in Garmin’s Public Beta Program, applies to the Garmin Fenix 8, Garmin Enduro 3, Garmin Quatix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro/MicroLED models.

According to Garmin’s official changelog, version 22.29 fixes “an issue that could cause the device to exit the map page during route recalculation” alongside a number of other navigation and stability-related bugs.

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That line appears to be connected to a long-running issue that caused navigation sessions to fail after GPS interruptions, route deviations, or recalculations.

Users on Garmin’s forums have reported watches unexpectedly ending navigation after briefly losing satellite signal, particularly in urban environments, tunnels or wooded areas.

One Reddit user described the issue as “navigation death on GPS signal loss”, claiming earlier beta versions would sometimes wipe routes entirely after recalculation attempts when using third-party maps.

Unlike some of Garmin’s recent software releases, which introduced larger additions such as WhatsApp support and Pokémon watchfaces, version 22.29 is almost entirely focused on reliability.

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The update also resolves crashes that could occur when routing back to the starting point, fixes resets during software updates, and addresses inaccurate rep counting during strength workouts.

Garmin additionally says it corrected issues affecting maps in multisport summaries and inconsistent battery estimates when switching between power modes.

Owners of the Garmin Tactix 8 should also notice improvements to the watch’s Night Vision colour shift mode, which Garmin says has now been fixed as part of the same release.

Garmin’s software strategy looks increasingly important

Garmin’s update cycle has become one of the brand’s biggest strengths.

While rivals such as the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra tend to reserve major changes for annual hardware launches, Garmin continues to refine the watches people already own through a near-constant stream of software updates.

And for outdoor users, reliability updates arguably matter more than cosmetic additions.

After all, losing navigation halfway through a hike or trail run is considerably more frustrating than missing out on a new watch face.

It's a beta update, so only those who signed up for Garmin's Beta Programme will receive it. The rest will likely get it in the coming weeks.

[via Garmin Forums, NotebookCheck]