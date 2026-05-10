Netflix's new thriller has a massive Severance star, and it looks twisty

Netflix has known for a while that people love thrillers – it's a genre that has consistently proved its worth on the streaming charts, whether that's for Netflix itself or its many rivals. In recent times it's also one of the streaming platforms that's realised how to churn out reliably-plotted thrillers at a fair old clip: adapt best-selling novels.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

Anyone who's ever nipped into an airport book shop will know the many, many paperbacks that line the shelves with easy to understand prose, and plots that might be a little outlandish, but keep you turning the pages. Harlan Coben's written plenty of them, and now he's got another adaptation coming in the form of I Will Find You, which just got its first teaser trailer.

I Will Find You | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show will star Sam Worthington and Britt Lower, the latter of whom is basically a massive star by default thanks to her major role in Apple TV's Severance, and it looks like a typically twisty and unpredictable story from Coben. It looks like Worthington's character will start out in jail for the crime of killing his own son, knowing full well that someone set him up, without a way to prove that.

Latest Videos From

Lower will visit him, though, and show him a photograph that changes everything – evidence that his son might still be alive, and was never killed in the first place. It's not clear how they'll get Worthington out of prison, but I can only assume he'll end up free one way or another, so that he can start to hunt down whoever ruined his life in such a dramatic fashion.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The show looks like it'll have a fairly dark tone, as is typical of Coben's material – he's not one of those thriller writers who keeps things light, and is perfectly happy to delve into distressing topics. This looks like a classic story of a tortured parent doing whatever he can to set things right, but the big question will be whether such a resolution is even possible.

The show's coming to Netflix on 18 June, so it's well over a month away. If I know anything about Netflix's hype scheduling (and I do), I'd put money on our getting another, longer trailer in a couple of weeks' time, to get people more excited for what could be a very popular new show.