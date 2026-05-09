I watch a whole heap of trailers in my working week, as part of keeping on top of everything coming to the best streaming services on the market, and few of those trailers make particularly lasting impressions. When they do, though, it tends to mean that the streamer in question is doing something right.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

So, when I say that Cape Fear on Apple TV has one of the most chilling trailers you'll see this year, trust me on it. This is a show that looks like it oozes with menace, with twists and turns aplenty and some imagery that seems really striking and memorable. After a shorter teaser a few weeks back, now it has a proper trailer ahead of its arrival in June.

Cape Fear — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The show stars Javier Bardem in the main role, playing the frankly terrifying Max Cady, a longtime criminal who's spent years behind bars for a murder that he (surprisingly) didn't commit. He knows exactly why he was convicted, too, even if the audience is a little more in the dark, and it clearly involves his old lawyers, played by Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson.

Latest Videos From

When Max manages to get out of prison for presumably good behaviour, he starts to make good on years of promises to himself by terrorising the now established family of his lawyers. He doesn't leap straight to violence, though, choosing a scarier route instead by simply showing them that he's around and that he knows what they did to him. He even looks like he'll get close to their kids.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

Throughout the trailer, we get glimpses of the violence that Max is capable of, but also the sins that others might have in their pasts, too. It's creepy stuff, with an equally unsettling soundtrack and a really careful use of green lighting and colours to give the whole thing a yucky, skin-crawling feeling.

I'm pretty sure this is going to be a hit for Apple TV, with a cheesy bit of gory fun being just about the worst it could be. We'll know more when it starts on 5 June, though, ahead of a weekly release schedule that could see it become a sleeper hit.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors