This active cooling enclosure could give your SSD super powers – super speeds, at least

Quick Summary The new Satechi DotDisk is an external SSD enclosure that offers true 80Gbps speeds thanks to active cooling. The case uses a micro-fan and thermal pad to actively cool the drive to maintain maximum transfer speeds.

Satechi has begun selling its latest drive enclosure called the DotDisk as a way to get maximum speed out of the SSD inside, thanks to active cooling.

The drive case supports up to 80Gbps transfer speeds for sustained transfers – something most other enclosures struggle to deliver for anything more than a short burst.

Many current enclosures use breathable materials to try and keep things as cool as possible. Yet you often find a transfer will begin fast and slow down as the drive gets hotter and hotter. This is called thermal throttling and it's exactly what this enclosure is built to fix.

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(Image credit: Satechi)

How does the Satechi DotDisk work?

The enclosure works on two levels to ensure the SSD inside stays as cool as possible. Firstly, the precision-milled aluminium cassis helps to dissipate heat while also giving the enclosure durability.

Secondly, it's the active cooling that really sets this apart. The DotDisk uses a thermal pad in conjunction with a micro-fan to actively pull heat away from the drive.

The result is an enclosure that offers consistent speeds with support for up to 80Gbps using USB4 V2 or Thunderbolt 5 connections.

That means this works across Mac and PC options and specifically supports M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs up to 8TB in size. You will, of course, have to buy the drive separately to the enclosure itself.

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On the plus side that means you can spend the money on the enclosure itself and then upgrade the drive as and when suits your needs.

The drive features a small LED which works as an indicator light to signal connections status. You also get a 30cm Thunderbolt 5 cable included as well as screwdriver and mountain screws for setup.

How much is the Satechi DotDisk and when can I buy it?

The Satechi DotDisk is available to buy now from the company's own website where it is priced at $199.99, or about £146.