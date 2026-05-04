A new MacBook Neo, with a CPU upgrade – where do I sign up?
Next year could deliver a new model with more power but remaining affordable – yes please!
Quick Summary
The MacBook Neo could be due an upgrade in 2027, with a more powerful CPU for even better performance.
This leaked news suggests Apple is working on keeping the Neo affordable but potentially adding even more power.
Apple's MacBook Neo didn't launch long ago and already the rumour mill is churning out stories about the next generation model.
According to supplier sources, Apple is currently in talks around MacBook Neo upgrades, following its great uptake success since launch.
One upgrade that is expected is to the CPU. The current model uses the same A18 Pro chips found in iPhone 16 Pro phones. In fact, it's been suggested by suppliers that it uses the leftover chips from that original production run. So, now that Apple has seen this is a viable new product, it should get its own chips, conceivably.Article continues below
As such this source is saying we could see an upgraded MacBook Neo, packing in more advanced chips.