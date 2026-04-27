A long-rumoured Apple foldable may not launch after all

Quick Summary A long-awaited foldable Apple device may now be canned. That's according to a leading voice with the inside track on Apple information.

Many leaks and rumours have pointed to the debut of Apple's foldable phone journey this year. It comes after years of tidbits about different models and variants which may be in the works.

The first of those – the iPhone Fold – is rumoured to be launching later this year, as part of the brand's usual Autumn launch event. But according to the latest reports, it seems another rumoured foldable device is being canned.

That device has been known as both the folding iPad and the folding MacBook at different times, and is said to feature a 20-inch display when unfurled. The model was supposedly first in development in 2023, and has continually had the reported launch date pushed back.

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Now, the latest issue of Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter suggests that it could be canned altogether. He says, "This device has been a Ternus priority but may end up being a wacky experiment that doesn’t see the light of day, according to several people who have worked on it."

(Image credit: Future)

There's no word on why that's happened, though many have suggested it could come down to cost. The iPhone Fold is expected to launch with a price tag in the US$2,000 range, and that's likely to have wider appeal than the foldable iPad.

It's also possible that the brand is looking to minimise the number of new frontiers it is entering. The recent launch of the Apple Vision Pro wasn't exactly a rip-roaring success, and the brand will be looking to minimise the number of products which fall into that category – especially in the first few months of a new leadership.

Regardless, it is something of a shame. While many have accused the brand of resting on its laurels in recent times, these rumours really felt like a beacon of light. I'm sure there will be more new goodies from Apple in the future, but this one doesn't sound like it's going to materialise.

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