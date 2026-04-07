The iPhone Fold may not be ready as soon as we thought

Fingers cross this is ironed out quickly

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Woman looking shocked at something on her iPhone 17 Pro
(Image credit: Ekaterina Demidova / Getty Images)
Quick Summary

A report has appeared claiming Apple has hit a couple of engineering snags with the folding iPhone.

The report comes from Nikkei and it suggests the problems have appeared during the early test production.

Foldable phones are no longer new. They have been around since 2019 after Samsung introduced its first Galaxy Z Fold, but while numerous companies now offer a folding phone of some sort, Apple still does not.

Will we ever see a folding iPhone?

According to Nikkei, picked up by Engadget, Apple has encountered “more issues than expected” during the early test production phrase which could delay shipments of the device by months.

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The Nikkei report said: “Apple and the supply chain are working under a pressured timeline and the current solutions are not enough to completely solve the engineering challenge... more time is needed", according to the site’s sources.

A photo of the Honor Magic V5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

(Image credit: Basil Kronfi)

Problems reportedly appeared during the fourth of six production verification tests that each new product must pass before it is shipped. The Nikkei report said that “April will mark a crucial stage of the engineering verification test, and this month till early May is extremely critical”. If you’re hoping for a folding iPhone this year, then, keep those fingers well and truly crossed.

It is not currently known what issues the folding iPhone ran into during the testing, and Apple declined to comment, as you would expect given it hasn’t even been announced. Given it would be a completely new device though, it is unsurprising that Apple would want it to pass all tests perfectly before it is released, especially in the case of a folding device which haven’t always had the best track record for durability.

Whether or not a folding iPhone will appear in September is anyone’s guess for now, but we hope it does and we hope these supposed engineering issues are ironed out quickly.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
Freelance contributor

Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.

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