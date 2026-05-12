New UK broadband service offers millions superfast internet for just £21 – and you don't need full fibre
Vodafone has added a 5G internet service to its broadband portfolio – covering millions more homes
Quick Summary
Vodafone has launched a 5G Broadband service to provide full fibre-like speeds to homes that are unable to get full fibre internet itself.
This will open the door for around 3.7 million homes in the UK to get a better service.
VodafoneThree has expanded its broadband offering in the UK with a new 5G service designed for those unable to access full fibre.
The Vodafone 5G Broadband package provides full fibre-like speeds, but as it uses the provider's mobile network, it doesn't need to be installed or cabled into a property.
From £21 per month over 24-months
Vodafone's new 5G Broadband service is capable of speeds up to 150 Mbps and doesn't require any cabling or installation. Just plug in the Power Hub and away you go.
This, claims the company, means an additional 3.7 million UK homes can benefit from superfast internet connectivity, even though they are unable to have a full fibre equivalent.
There are two plans available, priced from £21 per month.
The first offers speeds of up to 50 Mbps. This can be paid over a 24-month plan at the mentioned £21, or on a 30-day basis, for £30 per month.
Alternatively, step up the speeds and you can get 150 Mbps for just a pound or two more. It's priced at £22 per month over 24-months, or £32 per month on a 30-day rolling contract.
These are offered in addition to Vodafone's full fibre broadband plans, giving UK customers choice on the service that suits them (and their location) best.
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"Millions of households are still paying over the odds for unreliable and slow broadband that often only reaches 74 Mbps. With Vodafone 5G Broadband, we’re giving those homes a genuinely fast alternative, at great value, with no installation, no waiting and no hassle," said VodafoneThree's consumer director, Rob Winterschladen.
As well as the Power Hub router you'll get when ordering Vodafone 5G Broadband, the provider plans to launch an outdoor hub in the near future, too. This will boost connectivity in the garden, for example, and connect to the Power Hub indoors.
Vodafone claims that this new service could expand its broadband reach to more than 26 million homes in the UK – the largest of any provider.