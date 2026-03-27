Virgin TV customers are getting a sweet free upgrade for better image quality

Quick Summary Virgin TV customers are getting a neat free boost. But you'll have to hurry – it's only available for a limited time.

If you're a Virgin TV customer, there's a nifty upgrade coming your way. But you'll need to hurry, as it's only going to be available for a limited time.

That gives users access to the Virgin TV Ultra HD channel – found on channel numbers 228 and 999 – which allows ultra high definition picture quality. The offer is live from tomorrow (Saturday 28 March) and runs through to Sunday 12 April, bringing two weeks of crisp, sharp entertainment direct to your TV.

That's going to be music to the ears of parents, who can employ a free upgrade to keep the whole family entertained across the Easter half term. The channels are set to offer a wide variety of entertainment, meaning there should be something for everyone here.

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That includes Playmobil: The Movie, which features Harry Potter leading man, Daniel Radcliffe, in what's described as a "live action/animated music adventure comedy film".

If that sounds a little too juvenile for you, try The Invisible Man, which stars Emmy Award winner, Elisabeth Moss in a twisting, turning sci-fi horror flick.

(Image credit: Virgin Media O2)

Don't fancy cowering behind the sofa? Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé - A Trip Across Latin America is a musical film following the legendary rock band as they travel across South America, Mexico and Cuba. The latter becomes especially pertinent, as the film documents the difficulties of being the first rock and roll band in decades to perform for free in Cuba.

If none of those tickle your fancy, there's even more to get your teeth into.

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Speaking about the launch, the brand's Chief TV and Entertainment Officer, David Bouchier, said, "With the availability of our exclusive UHD channel to all our TV customers at no extra cost over the Easter fortnight, we are hoping to brighten their springtime. The long weekend and school holidays offer an opportunity for many of us to spend some extra quality time together, and we know that our customers will find something fun and informative to enjoy with our latest TV boost.”