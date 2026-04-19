Could this be the ideal small electric car, that young people can actually afford?

Quick Summary The new Wuling Hongguang Mini EV offers a 187-mile range and fast charging all while keeping the price at a super affordable sub £5,000. The car offers multiple range and trim options but can charge from 30% to 50% in just 35-minutes.

Chinese car manufacturer Wuling has unviled its super affordable EV battery toting mini car that could make electric cars truly affordable for all.

The new Wuling Hongguang Mini EV manages to offer impressive specs while keeping the price low. That means up to an impressive 187-mile range on a charge and fast charging. The car can go from 30% to 80% in just 35-minutes.

External features like LED lighting, clover-style wheels, enlarged rear tailgate access and a dual-tone body all add to the premium finish despite the low price.

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Inside the car is a 10.1-inch central display with drop-down control menus. Support for CarPlay and CarLink are included and there's even a smartphone app that lets you control the car remotely. The car also offers keyless entry and start functions.

The boot has a 838-litres capacity while the electric motor is minimal at 30 kW. Yet this can manage a 0-50km/h acceleration time of just 4.56-seconds, making it potentially a nippy delight to drive.

(Image credit: Wuling)

Wuling Hongguang Mini EV price and availability

The car will be available in four different trims representing different entry price points.

The entry level model delivers a 128-mile range and comes in Advanced or Premium trims at £4,600 and £5,118 respectively.

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Above that is the 187-mile model which also comes in Advanced or Premium specs priced at £5,118 or £5,628.

The Wuling 2026 Hongguang Mini EV is available to order now.