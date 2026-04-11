Car charges near full in under 9-minutes in real world tests

Quick Summary A new battery test, by Chinese car manufacturing company Geely, has shown off a 10% to 97% charge time of just 8 minutes and 42 seconds. Using 1,100kW charging, this result used a 900V Energee Golden Brick Battery to achieve this impressive speed charging feat.

While the world first quantum battery is worth shouting about, it may not reach us for a while. Right now we're seeing amazing jumps in conventional charging, as displayed in a car that charges near full in just under nine minutes.

Shown off by China's car manufacturer Geely, which is behind the Lynk & Co brand, this is one of the fastest charges of a large battery yet. Yep, this even beats the recent EV battery effort from Chinese competitor BYD.

According to the test data that was revealed, Geely used its 900V Energee Golden Brick Battery for the test which saw peak power outputs of 1,100kW.

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The test showed a 10% to 97% charge time of just 8 minutes and 42 seconds – beating BYD's 9 minutes.

This also showed varying ranges with 10% to 70% achieved in just 4 minutes and 22 seconds, and 10% to 80% in only 5 minutes and 32 seconds.

The key here is that even when hitting the 50% charge point, output was still a mind blowing 500kW.

When will cars on the road charge this fast?

While this is a breakthrough with real-world tech, it does have a catch of course. The reality is that this was done using Zeekr's V4 megawatt flash charging piles.

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These have yet to get a mass rollout date, but there is hope as the company has already begun installing its network of chargers at scale.

(Image credit: Future)

Since the end of February 2026, Geely’s charging network has created 2,103 charging stations and 10,212 charging piles, covering 215 cities across China.

This includes 6,269 stations in service areas, 1,216 800V ultra-fast charging stations, and 5,468 ultra-fast charging piles.

BYD has rolled out 5,000 megawatt flash charging stations and says it will build 20,000 stations by the end of the year.

(Image credit: Bloomberg / Getty Images)

How is any of this possible? Thanks to a combination of full liquid-cooling systems working with 1300kW peak power and 1300A peak current outputs.

The question now is less if and more when will these super fast chargers roll out internationally? And, perhaps in the background, how will this affect the long-term life of these batteries when they charge at such brutally fast rates?

It'll be exciting to find out.