Formula E’s GEN4 car shows the future of EVs with 335kph speeds and 600kW charging

Formula E has unveiled its all-new GEN4 race car, a machine that signals where everyday electric vehicles are heading next.

Set to debut in the 2026/27 season, the GEN4 car is capable of speeds exceeding 335kph (~208mph) and can accelerate from 0–200kph (0-124mph) in just 4.4 seconds, a 1.5-second improvement over its predecessor.

Formula E has long positioned itself as a testing ground for consumer EV innovation, and GEN4 doubles down on that philosophy.

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The car introduces ultra-fast 600kW charging, advances in motor efficiency, and a battery free of rare-earth minerals, all areas that could directly influence the next generation of electric vehicles.

(Image credit: Formula E)

Major automotive players, including Porsche, Nissan and Stellantis, are involved in developing and refining the car, strengthening the link between motorsport innovation and road-going EVs.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, described the new car as more than just an evolution.

“GEN4 isn’t just a car, it’s a statement of intent,” he said. “We are now delivering performance levels that were thought impossible for electric vehicles just five years ago.”

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Faster, more powerful, more advanced

Performance remains a core focus, with the GEN4 delivering up to 600kW in Attack Mode, a 71% increase over the current GEN3 Evo.

Under race conditions, it produces 50% more power and is expected to be around 10 seconds faster per lap in qualifying.

The GEN4 also introduces permanent all-wheel drive, making it the only single-seater race car to do so, as well as power steering and a redesigned cockpit to improve both safety and accessibility.

(Image credit: Formula E)

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem highlighted the broader implications of the new machine.

“It is not simply just a fast car, it is a statement of intent about the future of this technology,” he said. “We are redefining what is possible alongside some of the world’s biggest automotive manufacturers.”

A sustainability milestone

Beyond outright performance, GEN4 is also designed to be the world’s first 100% recyclable race car, with at least 20% recycled materials used across key components.

Its tyres are made from 65% natural and recycled materials, including 30% certified natural rubber, while the battery avoids using rare earth elements entirely.

The wider championship has also positioned itself as a leader in sustainable sport, becoming the first global sporting series to achieve B Corp certification and to align with net-zero standards.

What it means for EV drivers

While GEN4 is built for the track, its real significance lies in how quickly its innovations could filter into consumer vehicles.

Faster charging, more efficient power delivery and more sustainable materials are all areas where Formula E is effectively acting as a high-speed test lab.

As manufacturers continue to bridge the gap between racing and road cars, developments seen in GEN4 could soon translate into EVs that charge more quickly, travel farther, and have a smaller environmental footprint.

Find more information about upcoming races and the new cars at Formula E.