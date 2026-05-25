Dashcams are getting a lot cheaper and could save you £1,000s – this 4K set is under £100

Quick Summary The GKU D600 Pro Max 4K+1080P Front and Rear Dash Cam has been released as a way to offer quality car cameras for less. The set is priced at £99.99 which could mean a huge saving when you factor in insurance too.

Dashcams are nothing new, nor even are super high quality ones. But affordable front 4K and 1080p rear dashcams that are affordable? Yup, these are still few and far between making this latest release a real potential saver and contender for one of the best dashcams out there.

In general, you could save a good few bucks by using a dashcam. These can get you savings on your car insurance but perhaps even more importantly, they can mean saving big in potential pay-outs down the line, if you ever find yourself in a collision.

So a payout up front could save you money in the long run. But if you can get it for less right now, why not, right? That appears to be the idea behind the latest release from GKU.

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The GKU D600 Pro Max 4K+1080P Front and Rear Dash Cam might be a mouthful to say, but it promises to be a doddle to install and run.

(Image credit: GKU)

What are the best GKU D600 Pro Max features?

Up front on this camera combo is a 4K quality camera and facing the rear is a 1080p unit. With that you get advanced features including Sony STARVIS 2 night vision, 170-degree front and 160-degree rear wide-angle lenses, WiFi 6, G-sensor, built-in GPS and intelligent driver support. All that, plus the simple suction installation should make getting this up and running a quick process.

Usefully, this is also voice activated for hands-free driver controls. And it uses the cameras to offer your car 24-hours parking protection including time-lapse recording.

Footage is intelligently buffered so that you can get video for pre-collision coverage as well as up to a minute after a crash, for the clearest view of what happened.

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All that can be viewed on the camera's built-in 3-inch IPS display or via the connected smartphone app. This also allows for footage downloads to your smartphone, without the need to remove the camera's memory card at all.

(Image credit: GKU)

How much is the GKU D600 Pro Max?

The GKU D600 Pro Max is available to buy now via the company's own site or Amazon where it is priced at £99.99 / $139.99 at time of publishing.