GoPro Mission 1 price is out and it’s not playing by the old rules

GoPro has finally revealed how much its new Mission 1 cameras will cost, and the numbers confirm what many suspected from the start.

The standard Mission 1 will retail for $599 / £529 / €599 / AU$950, while both the Mission 1 Pro and the upcoming Mission 1 Pro ILS are priced at $699 / £599 / €699 / AU$1,100.

In the case of the flagship Mission 1 Pro ILS, this price is for the body only, so the lens price will be added on top.

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GoPro doesn't seem to be selling Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses on its website and relies on third-party products to kit out its new camera.

On a mission to move up

All three Mission cameras are built around the same core platform, built around a 1-inch, 50MP sensor and GoPro’s new GP3 processor.

The base model supports 8K at 30fps, while the Pro pushes to 8K at 60fps, alongside high-speed modes reaching 960fps at 1080p.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The inclusion of 10-bit GP-Log2 colour, up to 240 Mbps bitrate, and Open Gate recording further reinforces that the Mission 1 Series is designed with post-production in mind rather than quick social clips.

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The cameras support 32-bit float recording via a four-mic array, a feature typically reserved for dedicated audio gear.

Why GoPro thinks it can charge more

GoPro is clearly trying to move away from the standard action camera market with the Mission 1 Series.

The company appears to be targeting creators who want a single, compact camera capable of both rugged shooting and high-end production workflows.

That’s reflected in features like log colour profiles, extended dynamic range (up to 14 stops), and improved thermal performance for longer recording sessions.

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro has spent years competing on stabilisation, durability and ease of use, but rivals like DJI and Insta360 have caught up, and, in some areas, overtaken it.

Moving upmarket allows GoPro to differentiate again, this time on image quality and professional-grade capabilities.

A different kind of GoPro

At $599–$699, the Mission 1 series is undeniably expensive compared to the rest of the action cam market.

But the larger sensor, high-bitrate 8K video, pro-level audio, and, in the case of the ILS, interchangeable lenses, make these cameras sit closer to compact cinema tools than helmet-mounted rugged units.

That, ultimately, is why GoPro believes it can get away with the premium pricing. Will they succeed? We'll find out soon enough.

Head over to GoPro for more information on its new cameras.

[via Yahoo Tech]