GoPro Mission 1 price is out and it’s not playing by the old rules
With the new Mission 1 series, GoPro is targeting a different kind of user
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GoPro has finally revealed how much its new Mission 1 cameras will cost, and the numbers confirm what many suspected from the start.
The standard Mission 1 will retail for $599 / £529 / €599 / AU$950, while both the Mission 1 Pro and the upcoming Mission 1 Pro ILS are priced at $699 / £599 / €699 / AU$1,100.
In the case of the flagship Mission 1 Pro ILS, this price is for the body only, so the lens price will be added on top.Article continues below
GoPro doesn't seem to be selling Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses on its website and relies on third-party products to kit out its new camera.
On a mission to move up
All three Mission cameras are built around the same core platform, built around a 1-inch, 50MP sensor and GoPro’s new GP3 processor.
The base model supports 8K at 30fps, while the Pro pushes to 8K at 60fps, alongside high-speed modes reaching 960fps at 1080p.
The inclusion of 10-bit GP-Log2 colour, up to 240 Mbps bitrate, and Open Gate recording further reinforces that the Mission 1 Series is designed with post-production in mind rather than quick social clips.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The cameras support 32-bit float recording via a four-mic array, a feature typically reserved for dedicated audio gear.
Why GoPro thinks it can charge more
GoPro is clearly trying to move away from the standard action camera market with the Mission 1 Series.
The company appears to be targeting creators who want a single, compact camera capable of both rugged shooting and high-end production workflows.
That’s reflected in features like log colour profiles, extended dynamic range (up to 14 stops), and improved thermal performance for longer recording sessions.
GoPro has spent years competing on stabilisation, durability and ease of use, but rivals like DJI and Insta360 have caught up, and, in some areas, overtaken it.
Moving upmarket allows GoPro to differentiate again, this time on image quality and professional-grade capabilities.
A different kind of GoPro
At $599–$699, the Mission 1 series is undeniably expensive compared to the rest of the action cam market.
But the larger sensor, high-bitrate 8K video, pro-level audio, and, in the case of the ILS, interchangeable lenses, make these cameras sit closer to compact cinema tools than helmet-mounted rugged units.
That, ultimately, is why GoPro believes it can get away with the premium pricing. Will they succeed? We'll find out soon enough.
Head over to GoPro for more information on its new cameras.
[via Yahoo Tech]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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