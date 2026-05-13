Move over Fujifilm X100VI – the perfect compact camera for most people might be a new Lumix

Quick Summary Lumix just launched a premium compact camera. I think it could be a real contender for a lot of people.

It's no secret that compact cameras are all the rage right now. People are searching for something which can fit in their pockets, but still offers exceptional image quality and features.

For many, that search has led to the Fujifilm X100VI, making it one of the most popular cameras of the modern age. But now, it could have some real competition on its hands.

To celebrate 25 years in business, Lumix has unveiled the Lumix L10. That's a premium compact camera, which has been designed to appeal to those shooting street, travel and everyday photography.

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The model will be available in three different colours – black, silver and a titanium gold special edition model, which also comes with colour-matched software and accessories.

You'll find a Leica lens on the front, with an equivalent focal length of 24-75mm. That sits in front of a 20.4MP 4/3 sensor, which should offer decent resolution and performance for the size.

All of that sits inside of a 508g body crafter with a metal exterior including a magnesium alloy front case. That's finished in saffiano leather, which should provide a good degree of grip and offer an extra luxurious look.

(Image credit: Lumix)

Photographers and videographers will also rejoice when they find the back panel. That features a fully articulating screen, and a viewfinder – no corner cutting here!

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Pricing sits at £1,299 (approx. €1,499 / US$1,750 / AU$2,420) for the black and silver models, and £1,399 (approx. €1,615 / US$1,890 / AU$2,600) for the titanium gold limited edition model.

Personally, I think that represents really killer value. Sure, it's a 4/3 sensor, and that won't be everyone's cup of tea, but it's still a fantastic option, especially with a smaller body.

For the majority of people – enthusiasts seeking a capable, small option, right through to those seeking a simple camera to capture moments of their everyday life – this might just be perfect.