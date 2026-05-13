Your Android-powered car could soon tell you when to switch lanes, by predicting the traffic

Quick summary Google has announced sweeping updates to Android Automotive, including live lane guidance through Immersive Navigation. The system will use the car's front camera to assess the roads and tell you when to shift lane.

Google is bringing advanced lane guidance to select cars with Google built-in, allowing more precise instructions on when to switch lanes.

The enhancement, announced at The Android Show, takes advantage of deeper integration between Android Automotive and the car's hardware.

This means that Immersive Navigation can use the front camera on the car to assess the roads and tell you when and where to switch lane. This is great for junctions, but rather than being a default "left lane" voice guidance, for example, it will tell you when to move over.

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This isn't a feature that will be in Android Auto, because it depends on the hardware in your car, so it draws out a point of differentiation between those using a smartphone-based system and those with Google built-in with Android Automotive.

Google emphasises that live lane guidance all happens in the car, so it's not dependent on other data sources – everything comes from the car itself.

(Image credit: Google)

That should make driving smoother, making sure you're in the right lane all the time and avoiding those last-minute switches and fighting with other traffic.

Google live lane guidance will be car specific

Live lane guidance will only be supported on compatible vehicles, but Google hasn't shared what those models are yet.

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Elsewhere, Android Auto is going to get more customisable and benefit from the Immersive Navigation too, allowing 2D maps to get 3D enhancements, so things like buildings and bridges will be more obvious, to make navigation at a glance easier.

The Android driving environment will benefit from the enhancements that Gemini Intelligence will bring, able to serve up contextual information without having to search everything out, so it's easier to get things done.

The Android Show: I/O Edition | Android in the Car - YouTube Watch On

Also, entertainment is finally coming to Android Auto, with support for video apps providing Full HD 60fps video to watch when parked.

hat's also going to include a transition to audio-only modes when you start driving when using compatible apps. That's great for things like podcasts, switching from watching video to listening to just the audio.

Video features will be coming to BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes, Renault, Skoda, Tata and Volvo. Google has also confirmed that Dolby Atmos will be coming to a number of models, supported in Android Auto, where previously it was only available through Apple CarPlay.