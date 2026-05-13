Philips Hue has launched a surprising number of new smart lights all at once – here's the full list

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has quietly launched a large wave of new smart lighting products, including a new HDMI Sync Box 2.1, Gradient Floor Lamps and Light Bars, expanded RGBIC and Neon LED strips, a compact Squire Lite table lamp and an upgraded Smart Dial Switch. Most of the new products will begin rolling out from June 2026 across the UK, Europe and North America, with pricing starting from £23.99.

Philips Hue has quietly unveiled a surprisingly large batch of new smart lighting products, including a brand new smart lamp – something we haven’t really seen from the brand in a while. After Philips Hue’s huge IFA launch last September, it felt like things would have stayed fairly quiet for a bit, but clearly that wasn’t the case.

This latest refresh includes a new HDMI Sync Box 2.1, Gradient Floor Lamps and Light Bars, an expanded LED strip lineup with RGBIC and Neon options, a new Squire Lite table lamp and an upgraded Smart Dial Switch for quicker physical controls.

I’ve broken down all the key launches, pricing and release details below.

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1. HDMI Sync Box 2.1

(Image credit: Signify)

The new Philips Smart Lighting HDMI Sync Box 2.1 is designed to extend films, TV shows and gaming beyond the TV screen and into the room itself. It syncs your lights in real time with connected HDMI devices, creating a far more immersive experience for any entertainment setup.

The Sync Box 2.1 launches from June 2026, although timing will vary slightly depending on region. It should also be noted that Philips is only selling it as part of a full kit alongside a matching TV backlight strip, rather than as a standalone box.

Two bundle sizes will be available, including one for 55-65-inch TVs priced at £129.99, and another for 75-85-inch TVs priced at £149.99.

2. LED strip range

(Image credit: Signify)

Philips Hue has also expanded its decorative lighting range with new Gradient Floor Lamps and Light Bars, both designed to spread dynamic multi-colour lighting across walls and furniture.

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Alongside these are new RGB, RGBIC and Neon LED strips, available in lengths ranging from three metres to 20 metres, depending on region. UK pricing starts at £23.99 and rises to £79.90 depending on the configuration.

The wider LED strip lineup begins rolling out from June 2026 across the UK, Europe and North America.

3. Squire Lite table lamp

(Image credit: Signify)

Another interesting addition is the new Squire Lite table lamp, which as mentioned, is the first smart table lamp we've had from the brand in years. It’s designed to create soft wall-washing lighting effects in smaller spaces whilst remaining relatively affordable by Hue standards.

It launches in black and white for £34.99, with availability starting in June 2026 across the UK and Europe.

4. Smart Dial Switch

(Image credit: Signify)

Philips Hue has also refreshed its physical controls with an upgraded Smart Dial Switch. Built around the same idea as previous versions, it allows users to quickly adjust brightness, colours and scenes using simple taps and rotating controls rather than relying entirely on the app.

The Smart Dial Switch launches from June 2026, priced at £24.99.

5. Gradient Bars and Floor lights

(Image credit: Signify)

Finally, the new Gradient Bars and Floor Lights also contribute to Philips Hue’s ambient lighting range. Designed to extend colour beyond the screen and across walls or furniture, the range will launch from June 2026 with prices ranging between £59.99 and £84.99 depending on the model.