Govee's new vintage-inspired smart bulbs are a lot cheaper than you'd think

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched a new Edison-style smart bulb in the US and Europe, adding a vintage-inspired option to its growing smart lighting lineup. It's priced at £19.99/€24.99 on Amazon, and there's currently a 4-pack available in the US for $69.99. They're expected to appear on the official Govee website from early next month.

Govee has launched a new style of smart bulb in the US and Europe, featuring dimmable functionality and delivering up to 500 lumens of brightness. The Govee E27 Smart Edison Light Bulb 500lm (or E26 in the US) has a classic vintage look, with a clear glass outer and retro spiral light strips inside.

Govee already has a strong array of smart bulbs available, with various styles and fittings sold in one, two, or four-packs. However, it hasn’t offered an Edison-style bulb until now, so it’s great to see this classic design finally joining the lineup.

In parts of Europe, including the UK, you can pick up the smart bulb on Amazon for £19.99/€24.99. In the US, the Govee Edison Bulb four-pack is currently available at Amazon for $69.99. They’re also expected to appear on the official Govee website from early next month.

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(Image credit: Govee)

As for features, the new bulbs can create both white and coloured lighting effects, with a CRI of over 90 for more natural-looking light. The colour temperature can also be adjusted between 2,700K and 6,500K, giving users everything from warm ambient lighting to cooler daylight tones.

For content, Philips Hue's Edison-style E27 bulb begins at £44.99 for a one-pack, meaning Govee's alternative is less than half price. The Philips Hue version is also white light only, with Govee's having access to a wide colour range.

Like most Govee products, everything can be controlled through the Govee app, where users can customise scenes, sync the lights with music, and schedule them to turn on or off at certain times.

(Image credit: Govee)