Bennett Winch debuts the ultimate holdall – it's a gamechanger for tennis and padel players

Quick Summary British luxury luggage brand, Bennett Winch, has unveiled its latest creation. The Sport Holdall is perfect for racquet-sport players seeking a perfect solution.

We're big fans of Bennett Winch baggage here at T3, and the brand has just unveiled a new holdall which is set to be a gamechanger for racket sportspeople. The new Bennett Winch Sport Holdall is designed to fix a common issue with other bags on the market.

The design includes a pair of outer pockets which are big enough to house a racket each. Images show padel rackets fitting fully inside the pocket, while larger tennis and badminton rackets will need their handles sticking out.

(Image credit: Bennett Winch)

The main compartment is designed to be large enough for a full change of clothes, complete with room to spare for other bits and bobs. There's also a laptop compartment which is large enough for a 16-inch model.

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One of my favourite features of the Bennett Winch Backpack I recently tested was the pop-out compartment, designed to hold trainers to stop other things getting dirty. That's present and correct here too, and I'm glad to see it – it makes so much sense for a bag like this!

The bag is constructed with the usual exceptional levels of material and construction quality we know and love from the brand. Everything I've ever laid my hands on from Bennett Winch is well-made, and this should be no different.

(Image credit: Bennett Winch)

Expect high quality, thick nylon panels paired with sumptuous Italian leather and premium brass appointments. It's a really luxurious affair.

The model is offered in three different colours – Olive, Black and Navy. Personally, I'm a big fan of the Olive, which matches perfectly with the same hue in other parts of the brand's catalogue and feels like a bit of a timeless signature.

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Priced at £1,250 (approx. €1,450 / US$1,700 / AU$2,360), this certainly won't be an easy one to justify for many of us. But it's important to recognise what you're getting here – compare this with the legions of designer bags out there, and this suddenly looks very affordable.

Plus, quality like this will surely last a lifetime, so if you break it down over the years, it's actually just a solid investment.