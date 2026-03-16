RUX's Patagonia Black Hole rival opens like a box to fix the biggest duffel bag problem
The new Duffel Box replaces traditional zips with a clever roll-top system and a self-standing design
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Duffel bags have been a staple of travel and outdoor gear for decades, but their basic design has barely changed.
Even well-known models like the Patagonia Black Hole or The North Face's Basecamp Duffel still rely on the same cylindrical layout, which tends to collapse when packed, making it surprisingly difficult to see or reach items buried inside.
Canadian outdoor gear brand RUX, best known for its modular gear storage system built around collapsible gear boxes, believes that the problem deserves a rethink.Article continues below
Rethinking the classic duffel layout
Its newly launched RUX Duffel Box combines the flexibility of a duffel bag with the structure and visibility of a gear crate.
Instead of using a traditional zip closure, the Duffel Box features a segmented roll-top system that opens into a wide rectangular shape.
The bag can stand upright while open, allowing you to pack and organise equipment more easily and grab items without rummaging through layers of gear.
The rigid shape design aims to solve what many travellers know as the “gear cave” problem, allowing contents to remain visible and accessible, particularly when used with the brand’s modular packing cubes and organisers.
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The bag uses weather-resistant nylon with reinforced gridstop construction and a PFAS-free durable water-repellent coating designed to protect equipment during travel and outdoor use.
From weekend bag to expedition hauler
The 55-litre model is aimed at weekend trips and carry-on travel, while the larger 75-litre version is designed for longer adventures and bigger gear hauls.
Both are available in standard and “Plus” versions, with the latter adding a removable padded shoulder strap for extra carrying options.
For travellers who like the rugged durability of a Patagonia Black Hole but want easier access to their gear, the Duffel Box offers a slightly different take on the classic duffel bag.
The RUX Duffel Box starts at $225 for the 55L version and $270 for the 75L model, with Plus variants costing slightly more ($250 and $295, respectively).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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