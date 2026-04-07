The North Face reimagines its most iconic duffel for its 40th anniversary with a fully waterproof build and a limited leather edition

The North Face is marking four decades of its Base Camp Duffel by introducing two new versions of the bag, expanding the range beyond its traditionally rugged, expedition-ready roots.

The Base Camp Duffel has long been positioned as one of the brand’s most recognisable pieces of gear, originally designed to withstand harsh conditions and heavy handling.

While the silhouette remains unchanged, the SS26 update introduces a fully waterproof model alongside a more premium leather edition.

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A tougher take on an already tough bag

The standard Base Camp Duffel has always been marketed as water-resistant rather than fully waterproof, using durable laminated fabrics to shrug off rain and rough use.

The new waterproof version pushes this further with fully welded construction and oversized waterproof zippers, creating a complete seal against moisture.

(Image credit: The North Face)

While the original bag can handle bad weather, it is not designed for prolonged exposure to heavy rain or wet environments where water ingress becomes more likely.

The updated model appears to close that gap, positioning it closer to dry bag territory while retaining the familiar duffel format.

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Alongside the upgraded weather protection, the bag retains its core functionality, including removable shoulder straps for backpack-style carry and internal storage pockets for organisation.

Same DNA, different direction

Running in parallel to the waterproof update is a leather version of the Base Camp Duffel, which takes the design in a very different direction.

It uses premium leather designed to develop a patina over time, paired with upgraded trims and hardware.

The capacity remains at 50 litres, and the overall shape stays true to the original, but the intent is clearly different.

The leather edition is also being positioned as a limited release, with each unit individually numbered from 1 to 900.

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Despite the new materials, the core design of the Base Camp Duffel has remained largely untouched over the last four decades.

The introduction of a fully waterproof build adds a practical upgrade for users who need more protection in extreme conditions, while the leather version shows how far the bag has moved beyond its original mountaineering context.

(Even though there have been other, more fashion-oriented models in the past.)

The Base Camp Leather Duffel is available now at The North Face UK for the recommended price of £540 (~$715 / €619 / AU$1,033).

The Base Camp Waterproof Duffel 50L is available at The North Face US and The North Face UK for $320 / £240 (~€370 / AU$534).

Visit the Base Camp Shop at The North Face US to see all the options.