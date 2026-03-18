This clever travel bag transforms from backpack to duffel in seconds

QUICK SUMMARY Kapten & Son has unveiled its new Lisbon Duffle Backpack, a versatile travel bag that easily converts between a backpack and a duffel. With multiple sizes, smart storage features and durable materials, it’s available to buy now from Kapten & Son's website, with pricing starting at £169.90.

Kapten & Son has unveiled its new Lisbon Duffle Backpack, a cleverly designed bag that can switch between a backpack and a travel duffel whilst still keeping comfort and organisation front of mind.

The Lisbon Duffle Backpack also contributes to a wider trend we’re seeing across travel gear, where brands are leaning into multi-purpose bags that adapt to different situations. A recent example is the RUX Duffel Box, which features a segmented roll-top system that opens into a wide rectangular shape, making packing and organising gear much easier.

The Kapten & Son Lisbon Duffle Backpack is available in three sizes, with prices starting at £169.90 for the small model on the Kapten & Son website. It also comes in two colour options – black and sandstone.

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(Image credit: Kapten & Son)

Inside, the bag includes multiple compartments to keep essentials neatly organised, including a padded laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 16 inches and a dedicated wet pocket for separating damp clothes or equipment. Capacity varies depending on the size, with 30L for small, 50L for medium and 70L for large.

The Lisbon Duffle is made from durable, water-repellent materials, and scratch-resistant fabrics and ergonomic straps also help ensure it remains comfortable to carry.