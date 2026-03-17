Antler updates its most premium luggage line with a brand new Forest Green colourway

QUICK SUMMARY Antler has refreshed its Heritage Collection with a new Forest Green luggage colourway, alongside the introduction of a Mini Crossbody bag and new travel accessories. The updates expand the collection whilst keeping the same premium materials and timeless design that the range launched with last year.

Antler has upgraded its Heritage Collection luggage line with a new Forest Green colourway, marking one year since the collection first launched. The shade is a more sophisticated take on the brand’s signature Antler Green, offering a deeper tone that fits in nicely with the premium lineup.

The new Forest Green option joins the Heritage Stripe Cabin and Trunk as the third colourway in the collection. Sitting alongside Sandstone and Basalt, the darker green adds a bolder alternative to classic neutral luggage, whilst still maintaining the timeless look Antler is known for.

The updated Heritage pieces are available now via Antler’s online store, with prices starting at £310 for the Stripe Cabin and £425 for the Trunk.

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