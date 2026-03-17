Antler updates its most premium luggage line with a brand new Forest Green colourway

It marks one year since the collection first launched

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Antler Forest Green
(Image credit: Antler)
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Antler has refreshed its Heritage Collection with a new Forest Green luggage colourway, alongside the introduction of a Mini Crossbody bag and new travel accessories.

The updates expand the collection whilst keeping the same premium materials and timeless design that the range launched with last year.

Antler has upgraded its Heritage Collection luggage line with a new Forest Green colourway, marking one year since the collection first launched. The shade is a more sophisticated take on the brand’s signature Antler Green, offering a deeper tone that fits in nicely with the premium lineup.

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