New Bell & Ross watch will have you green with envy

Quick Summary Bell & Ross has added a splash of green to its BR-03 collection. The new models sports a green sunray dial inside of the iconic square case.

The iconic Bell & Ross BR-03 is now available with a new green dial variant. Dubbed the BR-03 Green Steel, this model takes the classic square case shape and fills it with a stunning, on-trend hue.

It comes after the brand unveiled models in black, blue and brown, as well as the salmon variant which I tested a couple of years ago. It makes a lot of sense, too – green has been a popular colour in the watch industry over the last few years.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

The dial used here is made to play with the light and morph into different shades thanks to the sunray pattern. That's topped with bar indices in-between Arabic numerals at the three, six, nine and 12 o'clock positions.

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There's a small date window to be found at the 4:30 position, too, though the remainder of the dial is relatively clutter free. Hour, minute and second hands are all centrally-mounted, too.

The model features a 41mm case crafted from steel, and sitting just 9.65mm thick. It is worth noting that the square nature of that case will make it wear slightly differently to a 41mm round case – generally wearing a little larger than usual.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

The model is also water resistant to 100m, and makes use of a manufacture calibre BR-CAL.302-1. That's an automatic movement with a 54 hour power reserve, which operates at a 4Hz beat rate.

Overall, the design does a fantastic job of paying homage to the aircraft instruments it's made to mimic. It's simple and easy to read, which is an underrated feature for a watch.

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The model comes on either a calfskin leather strap or a synthetic fabric strap, both in black. Priced at £3,500 (approx. €4,000 / US$4,750 / AU$6,590) the model should be a serious contender for anyone who fancies something different, with a healthy dose of personality.