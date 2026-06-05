MacBook Ultra launch window, screen size and other details revealed by analyst – here's when the OLED Mac could release

Quick Summary Apple could announce the MacBook Ultra in Q3 2026, fitting it with a tandem OLED panel. The new model is expected to sit above the MacBook Pro and introduce touch for the first time.

Plans for the next-gen MacBook Ultra have been revealed, detailing that it could use a hybrid OLED display, with the release expected in Q3 2026, likely October.

Rumours about MacBook Ultra have been floating around for some time. After a flurry of releases that gave us updated MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lines – and introduced the MacBook Neo – Apple could have something even bigger in store.

The details come from analyst firm Omdia, talking about the rise in OLED display shipments for laptop use. In the report, it says that Samsung Display will provide the panels from July, lining up a launch later in the year.

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Apple hasn't used OLED for its laptops so far, instead opting for Mini-LED. The report says that Apple will use "oxide TFT and RGB tandem OLED technology", which sounds like it will be similar to the display in the iPad Pro.

The aim will be to provide power efficiency, without losing the high brightness that Mini-LED offers. While OLED's self-emissive properties mean greater light control and the elimination of blooming, maintaining high brightness will be the challenge here.

But the MacBook Ultra might offer more: it could debut touchscreen onto the MacBook line for the first time, about a decade after the rest of the market. Apple has long maintained that touch doesn't fit on a laptop (despite the ill-fated Touch Bar), but rumours point to a significant shift in policy.

It's hard not to point out the irony in calling it the MacBook Ultra, if it's then the only model that supports touch, a feature the company has avoided for so long. It's expected that this model will sit above current M5 Pro and M5 Max model, and might also see the debut of the new M6 chip.

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The Ultra name is expected to be introduced across Apple products, with the iPhone Ultra the anticipated name for the folding phone. We could also see an iPad Ultra and AirPods Ultra in the future to create a new super class of Apple devices.

According to 9to5Mac, the new MacBook Ultra could come in 14.3 and 16.3-inch sizes, while the new panel might allow for slimmer packaging than the Mini-LED panels in the current Pro models.

By the end of 2026, Apple could have effectively topped and tailed its MacBook line, with the Neo at the bottom and Ultra at the top, providing a wider choice of models and price points than ever before.