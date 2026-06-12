I used Logitech's folding mouse for a day of work – and it's as impressive technically as it is annoying practically

When Logitech told me it was making a folding mouse, I immediately needed to know what on earth that meant, and it didn't take much time reading the Mobi Fold's press release to know I also needed to test it out for myself.

After all, when you see a mouse that folds like a little wallet or a flip phone, you immediately wonder what it's like to use, and whether it can possibly be comfortable enough to actually feel worthwhile. Well, after getting my sample midweek, I've spent 24 hours working with it, and it's confirmed my suspicions in more than one way.

The Mobi Fold is a fascinating bit of design. When you unbox it, you'll find it already unfolded, looking much like a mouse but with much of its bulk missing. It sits on your desk like a little hill, and only when you lift it out can you see how easy it is to snap it shut.

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Doing so powers it down, so flipping it shut is basically the power switch. You can pair it with Logitech's included dongle for the best connection, but it also has Bluetooth and can swap between three devices with a button press near its sensor.

Actually getting into some regular use with the Mobi Fold, though, its design immediately raises some obstacles. My daily work mouse is the Logitech MX Master 4, so I'm used to good ergonomics, and the Mobi Fold has basically none to offer. It's flat and narrow, and my two outer fingers end up dangling over it onto the desk as I use it.

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Because of the open space beneath it when it's unfolded, I also end up clawing around it a little, and that just isn't too comfortable. The main mouse buttons are very solid, thankfully, with good clickiness and travel, but the scroll wheel between them is far from ideal.

To keep that surface flat, it's a touch-sensitive system, and I found it a little stilted and not too fluid. It's miles worse than a mechanical wheel, and because of the mouse's design, there are also no extra buttons to speak of (like a forward or back toggle, for instance).

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Using the mouse all day, I've been struck by its limitations pretty constantly, but Logitech obviously intends it for quite a niche audience. After all, at £70 it's far from a really affordable option, and a top-end MX Master 4 is only £40 right now on Amazon – step down to the older but still phenomenal Master 3S, and you might end up paying similar money.

With that comparison in mind, the sole advantage the Mobi Fold offers is its portability, which is extremely impressive. Is it so much better than one of Logitech's already small, much cheaper devices, like the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, which is literally £15 direct from Logitech right now? No – in fact, it's worse. Yes, it's smaller in your bag and can be pocketed more easily, but in every other way, I'd rather have the cheaper mouse (having used it a decent amount, too).

This means the Mobi Fold ends up being a classic case for that famous Jurassic Park quote: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." Logitech made a folding mouse, and from a technical standpoint, that's hugely impressive, sturdy and solid as it feels in the hand.

Separately, though, Logitech was already making the best productivity mouse in the world, and that obvious comparison means the Mobi Fold looks more like an experiment than it does a device I'd ever recommend to anyone.