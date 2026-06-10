Forget folding phones, Logitech just announced a folding mouse

I'm not going to sit here and pretend that Logitech's new mouse is the smallest I've ever seen, or the most portable – but it is undeniably a first in one big, obvious way: it folds. That's a feature that makes almost no sense when just written down, but if you check out the header image at the top of this piece, and the product image a little further down, it might start to clarify for you.

The Logitech Mobi Fold is basically an ultra-portable, slimline mouse that has a big folding hinge in the middle of it. When you're not using it, it can fold up clamshell-style, like a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and with pretty similar dimensions, to be honest.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The mouse comes with one of Logitech's Bolt USB receivers to let you connect it to just about any device (including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and more). It also has Bluetooth, though, like almost any Logitech mouse, as an easy backup alternative.

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Also consistent with other Logitech devices is outstanding battery life – rated at up to 30 days on a charge with normal use, and with 22 hours of use coming from just a single minute of charging. That last stat is fairly remarkable, obviously.

Of course, as those who moved early on folding phones can attest to, hinges are a failure point, so Logitech's keen to point out that this one should last for up to 15 years, and has been drop-tested and is dust-resistant. That's reassuring, albeit I haven't had my hands on one to test quite yet.

The part I'm probably most curious about is the scroll wheel, which is a touch area rather than a mechanical system, to keep the mouse super compact. We'll see how that works, although Apple's Magic Mouse has long proved that it can be satisfying when properly engineered.

The Mobi Fold should come out later this month, and is priced at $79.99/€79.99/£69.99. That's far from the bargain basement, of course, and suggests that Logitech thinks plenty of people will value its portability highly enough to make it worth spending a decent chunk on it. We'll see what I make of that very soon.