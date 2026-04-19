Sometimes the pace of things in the tech world can be a little overwhelming. Even if, like me, you spend most of your weekdays keeping up with all the new releases and announcements, it's easy for things to slip through your filter. That's how I'd categorise the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike, a gaming mouse that was released earlier this year but which I only got my hands on in the last week.

When you get sent as many announcements as I do about gaming mice, it can be a little hard to parse what's actually new and what's just bluster about polling rates and DPI. Logitech, though, has actually broken the mould with the Superstrike, and it doesn't take long with the mouse to feel a really crazy difference compared to others you may have used.

The simple version is this: where most mice you've used have a physical button that you actuate whenever you click down one of their two main buttons, the Superstrike has a different system using electromagnetic sensors. It uses what Logitech calls a Haptic Inductive Trigger System, which is a long-winded name for a haptic engine, a little bit like the one in MacBook Pro trackpads.

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This means that if you handle the mouse when it's turned off, and try to click down the buttons, you get a really weird feeling – they just push down into air and don't have any "click". When the mouse is turned on, though, the haptic engine gives you feedback, and you feel a "click".

It's really difficult to describe those sensations without having the mouse in your hand, but it's actually quite crazy the first time you feel it, and that gets even more kooky when you use Logitech's G Hub app to customise the mouse a little.

Opening up the app, you can see the exact amount of pressure you're putting on each of the two main buttons in real time, and it's perhaps the best way to see how the mouse works – with the sensors underneath them just waiting for you to push below a certain threshold to activate the "click" haptics.

Crucially, you can also change the travel distance required for that actuation, meaning you can make your click deeper or shallower, and it's amazing to flip between different levels to feel the difference. Playing a twitchy shooter? Put it at the minimum, and you can fire at crazy speeds. Going for something slower? Make the click deeper and more satisfying.

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You can also customise this differently for your left and right clicks, and choose from different haptic feedback to give stronger or weaker "click" feedback, giving you more layers of control over how your Superstrike feels to actually use.

For my part, been fascinating to use, and for the most part a total treat – and to have that experience with a genuinely new-feeling bit of tech is really cool. I've heard other gaming accessory brands admit that Logitech's the first to do something genuinely different in the mouse world for years, through gritted teeth.

This is just the first implementation, too. Logitech doubtless will put the system in other mouse designs over the next year or so, after giving it a debut in this really simple high-end mouse.

You can grab one yourself for £159.99, €179.99 or $179.99, and if you do, you'll potentially find that you're riding the first wave of haptic mouse buttons all the way to glory.