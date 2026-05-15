I didn't know the PS5 Pro could do this – Sony's latest exclusive just blew my socks off

Quick Summary Saros is an extraordinary game, expanding on the Returnal formula with a tighter, more managed script and story. But it is more than just a spiritual sequel, it's arguably the finest looking game on the PS5 Pro today.

I've been hugely impressed by the PS5 Pro since the PSSR 2.0 patch arrived in February – not least thanks to its implementation in games like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Crimson Desert and Pragmata.

These truly feel next-gen with higher frame rates, technologies like ray-tracing, and 4K resolutions all running at the same time. PC gamers will just shrug and say they've had that pleasure for years, but Sony's console is catching up.

Saros - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The results have been so positive that the imminent need for a PS6 or Xbox Project Helix has been diminished. Even with its price rocketing in recent times, the PS5 Pro is holding the fort admirably.

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That's evidenced once more with its handling of Saros, Sony and Housemarque's latest PlayStation exclusive. As a fan of Returnal, I've been looking forward to this latest bullet ballet roguelite for some time, but little did I expect its visuals to be my favourite bit.

Developer Housemarque truly takes the "roguelite" tag to heart – coming back time and again with familiar game concepts, but powered up in some way. And that is the case with Saros.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Built with love

Built using Unreal Engine 5, but with the studio's proprietary particle systems (Graphite VFX) layered on top, the game has a unique look in combat. Like Returnal, enemies bombard you with glowing, neon-like fire patterns, but there's a greater emphasis on voxel explosions and disintegrations, to the extent where the best battles result in spectacular light shows.

The planet on which you find yourself trapped (this time with a few colleagues in tow) – Carcosa – is more muted and devoid of much colour, which makes the bright effects all the more impressive. And sometimes it's easy to just stop and admire the Geiger-esque landscape as it's lit up in multiple hues, just before you get blasted into oblivion again.

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(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Making life easier

Thankfully, Saros is even more forgiving than Returnal in that there is a traditional skill tree and weapon upgrade system – including while on a run. That makes it technically easier to play – although mastering it is another matter.

It is also more interesting in story terms, with the stunning graphics also elevating character models. That includes your lead, Arjun Devraj, who is superbly portrayed by English actor Rahul Kohli (of The Fall of the House of Usher and We Were Liars fame).

The cutscenes provide a welcome respite from the action too, while also helping to unravel the mystery of why the colonists first sent to Carcosa have disappeared. This story feels more involving than we've had from other Housemarque games and it helps drive you on, even when the going is getting much tougher.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Just the one graphics option – but oh, what an option

Surprisingly for a modern game, Saros only comes with one graphics option on PS5 Pro (and PS5). The game plays in 4K using PSSR 2.0 and at an almost consistently locked 60 frames-per-second.

You can't tweak the settings, that's your lot. However, what you get is so good and stable, why would you?

The Pro version is also so much sharper and better defined than on a standard PS5. It is a great advert for upgrading, for sure. And thankfully, as many retailers have opted not to adopt Sony's own hikes, you can still do so at roughly the original launch price – even less in some cases.

It's certainly worth it, with Saros now sitting loud and proud on the rapidly expanding list of enhanced games that take advantage of the latest tech. Long may it continue to grow. At least until PS6 arrives, anyway.