I'm finally back on my Switch 2 thanks to this GOTY contender from 2025

The life of a tech reviewer involves quite a lot of travel – there are a whole heap of launch events, factory tours, confidential briefings and more to be written up in any given year. That means a lot of time on the road, in airports and on planes, which in turn makes for the perfect Switch 2 testing scenario.

I've been a huge fan of Nintendo's follow-up console since it launched last year, but I can't pretend that it's my only gaming machine of choice. When I'm at home, my PS5 Pro rules as the social option, since my gaming friends are all on Sony's machine, and my PC (with its Nvidia 5070 Ti) is the best pick for the highest-fidelity gaming.

So, sometimes it takes me a while to get to a game on the Switch 2, even if I'm looking forward to it, which is a long-winded way of saying that I've only just got around to Dispatch, which received such acclaim last year. The game arrived on Switch 2 in early 2026, had a bit of controversy around it, but has now settled down as a great way to play it.

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Dispatch places you in the role of Robert Robertson III, a third-generation superhero whose life starts to go very wrong when his cash runs out, and his mechanical suit is destroyed. He's recruited to work as a dispatcher for a superhero agency, and the game is divided between conversations in which you choose his responses to steer his way through the story, and dispatch sequences in which you send a ragtag team on missions.

Dispatch | Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It makes a lot of sense that some of Dispatch's team are veterans from TellTale Games, the masters of choice-based storylines, and it's clear from my time finishing half the episodes so far that this game lives up to that legacy. It has more than enough choices to give you genuinely unique playthroughs, and layers in elements on chance in your shifts to discourage going back to try for better results.

The characters are also bracing and fun to get to know, and I'm already forming pretty strong attachments that I'm sure will be tested by the bold writing on evidence. The Switch 2 version also looks great, sharp and smooth, with no real hitches or issues in gameplay.

That said, it does have one big cloud over it – censorship. When this version released, it had the optional profanity filter forced on, but also a bunch of audio missing and an overdone approach to what needed to be censored with black bars. As of right now, some of that has been rectified, in particular the audio, but there's still no way to see the full-on version of the game that other platforms have access to.

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In some cases, those black censorship bars provide a layer of humour that doesn't diminish the comedy, but in others they're reductive and infantilising, and it's a real shame that even a few months later there's no sign of a patch to undo this. Nintendo's family-friendly policies are apparently the cause, although there's been muddy communication on the whole thing.

So, while I can't say the Switch 2 is therefore the best place to play a game that garnered a raft of Game of the Year chatter last year, it's nonetheless a way to play it. That'll have to do, and I'm having a bunch of fun with Dispatch on Nintendo's hardware.