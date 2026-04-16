This showpiece Switch 2 game underlines that we have it really, really good right now

The Switch 2 is a little marvel of a system, especially if you don't feel the need for all the technical wizardry of the PS5 Pro or a high-end PC, and its long trail of Nintendo exclusives is a big part of that quality. Still, perhaps the most interesting thing about it right now is that it seems to be the most likely Nintendo console ever to get sustained support from third-party publishers.

It has the power, after all, to play new games if they're given settings or builds that play nicely with its reduced bandwidth, and we've already had a handful of ports and same-day releases to underline this. Probably the most noteworthy was Resident Evil Requiem, from Capcom, and now that same publisher has followed up with another showpiece title for the console.

Pragmata is a totally new franchise from Capcom, and it's rightly received strong reviews across the board. I played the whole game through in a few days on my PC and loved the whole thing, not least because of its stunning path-traced lighting and visual design, so revisiting it on Switch 2 wasn't taxing at all – and it was a really interesting experience.

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PRAGMATA – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 2.5.2026 - YouTube Watch On

For those in the dark, Pragmata sees you stranded on a moon base full of robots, teaming up with an android in the shape of a young girl who can help you by hacking said robots to make them vulnerable to your attacks. You have to juggle executing those hacks while running and gunning, and the gameplay combination that results is undeniably brilliant.

Part of what makes the game such a rip-roaring success is its tight focus, but also its excellent visual design. On PC it's a proper looker, and it clears that same bar on PS5 Pro, but the Switch 2 has way less power to play with. That makes it doubly impressive that the game still plays just as you'd expect it to on this powered-down hardware.

I would not have been surprised in the least if Pragmata had arrived on Switch 2 with a 30fps cap and some choppiness, but instead it has a 60fps target and does feel pretty smooth for the most part. Sure, it has more drops than the PS5 Pro, but that's forgivable and the crucial fact is that this really is a full game experience.

(Image credit: Future)

It looks blurrier than on any other platform, and I do think that this game benefits from ray-tracing more than many I've tried, but it's still pretty phenomenal to get a day-one release for Nintendo hardware that really isn't compromised in gameplay terms. Clearly, Capcom's internal mastery of its RE Engine has it in a terrific spot right now, and I can only hope that continues.

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Pragmata is the latest game to underline this, and it's a great title if you only have a Switch 2 to play it on. It's funny that we're in a situation where this version can be both technically the worst way to play it and yet also still a great experience, but I'm glad Capcom's support for the Switch 2 seems so consistent.

What's harder to know is how that support will fare over the half-decade to come, as the Switch 2 starts to fall further behind in the console race, with the PS6 and next-gen Xbox now in the works. If Capcom's engine scales this well at the moment, it's still not guaranteed to do so forever, so we might have to make hay while the sun shines.