The Switch 2 is rapidly growing into an unbelievably impressive console, not merely from a hardware point of view, but when you consider its software library. Only this week, after all, we got an update that makes virtually every Switch 1 game run better in handheld mode on the new hardware, something that fans had been crying out for.

Part of what makes the Switch 2 so compelling is that it seems to get ports of great games on a practically weekly basis, as developers work hard to ensure that people can play their games in as many places as possible. A great example came at the start of March, when Blue Prince arrived on the eShop.

This cerebral puzzler came out on PC, PS5 and Xbox back in April 2025 and immediately scored some absolutely unreal reviews from critics – with the most-reviewed version, its PC build, still sitting on a mammoth score of 92 on Metacritic. That's a number that basically any developer or publisher would have happy dreams about, and it underscores how beloved the game became.

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With some Game of the Year awards that followed, the puzzler is now talked about as one of 2025's best titles, so it was great to see it come out on the Switch 2, and I've found that this might even be the best place to play it. Blue Prince is a game that really favours somewhat shorter play sessions, like those that the Switch 2's handheld mode makes really easy.

The game sees you step into the shoes of a young man who's just inherited a mysterious mansion from a relative, with one massive caveat – he can only formally take ownership of the house if he locates all 46 rooms within it. The twist? Each morning, the house reconfigures itself, wiping its layout and making you explore it afresh.

Blue Prince – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

That exploration takes the form of a choice at each door you open, letting you pick between room types to wind your way through puzzles and objectives that bar your progress to new parts of the house. Run out of steps or fail to put together the rooms required, and you'll be forced to sleep it off and start again.

This makes Blue Prince something of a roguelike game as well as a puzzler, and there's no getting around the fact that it'll have you scratching your head. I'm fairly thick when it comes to logic puzzles, and I've been totally stumped more than once. True, I've also had some moments of revelation that have been really satisfying – the balance between those two states is what makes the game shine.

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Still, while I tapped out of the game after an hour or two back when it came out in 2025, having it on my Switch 2 has made it much easier to dip in and out. When a run can take 5-10 minutes if it goes badly, or 20-30 if it goes better, I can pick up the console for a quick go and put it down when I'm done, wherever I am.

I've long found that the Switch 2 is the best place for games with short gameplay loops – like the day-management part of Persona 3 Reload, for instance. Still, I think some people sleep on the platform as a home for this sort of game, and I'd really urge them to give Blue Prince a try as part of countering that.