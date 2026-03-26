3 best Nintendo Switch 2 platformers that aren't Donkey Kong or Mario

Nintendo has always been known for its platformers, with its unmistakably moustachioed mascot leading the way in the genre since it was invented.

But here’s the thing: the Nintendo Switch 2 is actually still awaiting its first brand new Mario game. Instead, the console generation kicked off with a rare 3D outing from the plumber’s original nemesis, Donkey Kong.

If you haven’t played Donkey Kong Bananza yet, fix that as soon as you can. But what about when you’re done with smashing through levels in that one?

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It’s still early days for the Switch 2, but there are already plenty of great platforming experiences to be found on Nintendo’s next-gen console. Here are three of my picks.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was one of the original Switch’s best games, whether you were a fan of the versatile pink blob’s previous entries or not. Kirby’s first fully 3D adventure is an imaginative and accessible alternative to the console’s other tentpole platformers, suitable for small children and adults alike.

The Switch 2 version bundles together the original game with an expansion called Star-Crossed World, which remixes and adds to existing worlds with new Starry Stages.

It’s admittedly more of the same, but when more of the same means new opportunities to mess around with Kirby’s signature Mouthful Modes (three of which are new in the DLC) in some of the most joyful levels Nintendo has ever created, I’m not complaining.

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With this being a next-gen update, you’re naturally getting sharper graphics and a frame rate boost too, making the Switch 2 the best place to play Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Sonic X Shadow Generations

It was undoubtedly a bit strange to see a new Nintendo console launching not with a Mario game, but one starring the blue hedgehog who’s been trying to eat his lunch for decades. But Sonic X Shadow Generations feels right at home on Switch 2, with its breathlessly fast levels perfectly suited to lunch break handheld sessions.

First released in 2024, Sonic X Shadow Generations is a two-for-one bundle of 2011’s irresistibly celebratory Sonic Generations, remastered for this collection, and a brand new campaign focused on Shadow.

Far from being a quick cash crab, Shadow Generations features some of the best 3D levels in any Sonic game, frankly making the aging Generations’ offering look a bit pedestrian by comparison.

Both games run at a smooth 60fps docked and in handheld mode, which is crucial for games as blazingly fast as these two. Shadow Generations definitely looks a bit muddier than the other console versions, but it’s worth it for the portability if you ask me.

MIO: Memories in Orbit - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

MIO: Memories in Orbit

If I was to tell you that a 2D Metroidvania with challenging platforming sequences was making it onto this list, you’d be forgiven for presuming I was talking about Hollow Knight: Silksong. But as great as that game undoubtedly is, I actually want to recommend one that came along a few months later.

MIO: Memories in Orbit is a stunning sci-fi adventure in which you play as a little robot exploring a sprawling ship called the Vessel. This being a pretty traditional Metroidvania, combat and exploring a mysterious interconnected world are a big part of the experience, but you’re here to read about platforming, and MIO has plenty of that too.

The titular robot gets increasingly nimble as she unlocks new traversal abilities to go with her handy double jump. And you’ll need them all to survive lengthy precision platforming sequences that would unnerve Silksong’s Hornet.

MIO: Memories in Orbit isn’t a game for the easily frustrated. Don’t let the gorgeous painterly visuals fool you; this one can be a brutal test of your patience. But if you prefer your platforming to be of the side-scrolling variety and embrace a challenge, don’t miss it.