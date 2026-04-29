Stop Food Waste Day 2026: 9 kitchen gadgets to cut down on waste

It’s Stop Food Waste Day 2026 , an international, annual campaign focused on reducing global food waste. According to statistics, a third of all food produced globally is lost or wasted each year, which calculates to approximately one billion meals wasted every day – yes, really.

Food waste has become a serious problem, and Stop Food Waste Day is designed to raise awareness on the impact this has on the environment, while also encouraging people to reduce the amount of food waste they produce.

With this in mind, I’ve rounded up nine kitchen gadgets that can help you cut down on food waste, including compost bins, smart fridge freezers, vacuum sealers, and more.

Article continues below

Sage FoodCycler

(Image credit: BRG Appliances)

It costs more than your standard food waste bin, but the Sage FoodCycler does so much more than you’d expect. With its three-stage system, the Sage FoodCycler dries, grinds and cools your food waste and turns it into EcoChips. It takes about four hours to do so, and reduces waste by up to 80%.

Aside from reducing its volume and odour, the EcoChips produced by the Sage FoodCycler can then be recycled or used as compost for your garden. See our Sage FoodCycler review for more details.

InSinkErator

(Image credit: InSinkErator)

Another handy way to reduce and environmentally dispose of food waste is by installing an InSinkErator under your sink. How it works is by using a spinning plate and a grind ring to break down food waste into teeny tiny particles. All you have to do is put food in, press the switch and run the tap to flush waste into the sewage system.

Yes, you’re still disposing of food waste with the InSinkErator but it’s a more hygienic option than a food bin, and prevents it from going into landfill. It also works on the majority of foods, including fruits and vegetables, eggs, and small meat and fish bones.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung Family Hub Smart Fridge

(Image credit: Samsung)

Smart fridge freezers , like the Samsung Family Hub Smart Fridge have been upgraded with cameras and AI technology that’s designed to help reduce food waste. With the Samsung model, it has a camera built inside the fridge which scans your food as you put it in and take it over.

With the camera and its touchscreen display, the Samsung Family Hub Smart Fridge puts an expiration date on each food item so you know when it’s going to go off. This serves as a handy reminder to use up your food, plus you can use the screen to find recipes for your ingredients which can also help reduce waste.

Lomi Food Composter

(Image credit: Lomi)

Similar to the Sage FoodCycler, the Lomi Food Composter is another countertop compost bin that turns your kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost. It's odour and mess free, and while pricey at £399.99, it’s a handy gadget that keeps food waste out of landfills.

According to Lomi, the Food Composter can reduce household waste by up to 50% and food scraps by 80% . It uses very little energy and works in the background to eliminate your waste, so it doesn’t just sit there until it’s full before starting.

Vitesy Shelfy

(Image credit: Future)

For inside your fridge, the Vitesy Shelfy is a smart fridge purifier that’s designed to extend the freshness of your fridge’s contents. Using smart sensors and photocatalytic technology, the Vitesy Shelfy is designed to keep your fruits and vegetables fresher for longer while eliminating bacteria, pollutants and odours.

Another cool feature of the Vitesy Shelf is its app monitoring. With the app, you can check your fridge to see what’s in date or due to expire. See our Vitesy Shelfy review for more details.

(Image credit: Ovie)

Another in-fridge must-have are the Ovie LightTags . Currently only available in the US, the Ovie LightTags are reusable sticky connectors that attach to your food containers and track its freshness using internal sensors. The LightTags do this by setting a timer and tracking your food’s expiration.

The Ovie LightTags very cleverly use a traffic light system to show your food’s status. With its smart sensing light ring, it displays green for still tracking, yellow for a 24 hour warning, and red for when your food has expired. They’re also completely reusable and easy to set up.

Zwilling Fresh and Save Vacuum Food Storage

(Image credit: Zwilling)

Yet another storage solution, the Zwilling Fresh and Save Vacuum Food Storage are a handy way to store your food and keep it fresher for longer. Available in glass or plastic options, the Fresh and Save uses a vacuum pump to suck the air out of the container to keep everything as fresh as possible.

What’s even better is the Zwilling Fresh and Save comes with a QR code which you can scan to check the progress of your food. The containers are all fridge, microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe, and the vacuum pump has an impressive battery life and is easy to recharge. See our Zwilling Fresh and Save review for more details.

OXO Good Grips Herb Keeper Produce Saver

(Image credit: Amazon)

I don’t know about you but I can never keep herbs or plants alive, but the OXO Good Grips Herb Keeper is here to solve that problem. It looks like a mini basket and is small enough to easily fit in your fridge’s shelf or door for convenient storage.

With water at the bottom, the OXO Good Grips Herb Keeper hydrates your herbs, and the basket itself has a ventilation system to get air flowing through. It can be used for herbs like thyme, parsley, sage, dill and coriander, and can even be used for vegetables like asparagus and spring onions.

VonShef Food Dehydrator

(Image credit: VonShef)

If you often find yourself throwing away fruit and vegetables, try a dehydrator, like the VonShef Food Dehydrator . This five-tier model extracts moisture from food at low heat levels to retain flavour and nutrients, while also preserving them for longer.

The VonShef Food Dehydrator is great for fruit, vegetables, herbs, bread, and even meat and fish. Its temperature can be adjusted for drying out different sizes and types of food, and it works to prevent bacteria growth.