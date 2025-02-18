This food recycler turns kitchen waste into nutrient-rich compost – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY The Lomi Kitchen Countertop Food Recycler is a clever food composter that turns your kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost. Lomi is available to buy for £399.99 / $599.99.

If you’re looking to cut down on the amount of food you throw away, then the Lomi Kitchen Countertop Food Recycler could be the answer. Lomi is a countertop food composter that could help you cut down on your food waste – if you have £400 / $500 to spend on it, that is!

Food waste has been a big problem for years. Over a third of all food produced globally goes to waste and in the UK alone, 9.5 million tonnes of food is wasted a year . With this in mind, one of the key 2025 kitchen trends that I predicted was smart food waste bins that recycle food in a more compact and environmentally friendly way.

While there aren’t a ton of these solutions on the market just yet, I recently came across Lomi , a countertop food composter that converts kitchen scrap into nutrient-rich compost. The brand calls this compost ‘Lomi Earth’ and it takes only a few hours to turn your waste into compost that can be used in your garden.

Lomi looks like your typical food waste bin that you likely have in your kitchen already. But instead of simply holding old food and making your kitchen smell, Lomi gets to work transforming meat, bones, dairy, bread, fruit and vegetables into compost. It does this quietly and eliminates unpleasant smells, so it can conveniently sit in your kitchen without being too obtrusive.

(Image credit: Lomi)

According to Lomi, the food waste recycler can reduce household waste by up to 50% and food scraps by 80%. Compared to other appliances in your house, like your fridge freezer , it uses less energy, reduces your carbon footprint and diverts 100kgs of food waste and avoids 8kg of methane emissions with every 100 cycles or uses.

Overall, Lomi is an incredibly impressive gadget that can not only help you cut down on food waste, but can help your indoor and outdoor plants thrive. Although it will definitely cost you.

The Lomi Kitchen Countertop Food Recycler costs £399.99 / $599.99 and is available to buy at Lomi . It's a pretty expensive gadget but if you compare it to the Sage FoodCycler , a similar composting device that costs £419.95, it seems that this is the standard price you’d be looking to pay for this type of appliance.

Hopefully as these gadgets become the norm, the price tags will become more affordable in the future.