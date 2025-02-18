This food recycler turns kitchen waste into nutrient-rich compost – but it’ll cost you
The Lomi food composter might be the answer to your food waste concerns
QUICK SUMMARY
The Lomi Kitchen Countertop Food Recycler is a clever food composter that turns your kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost.
Lomi is available to buy for £399.99 / $599.99.
If you’re looking to cut down on the amount of food you throw away, then the Lomi Kitchen Countertop Food Recycler could be the answer. Lomi is a countertop food composter that could help you cut down on your food waste – if you have £400 / $500 to spend on it, that is!
Food waste has been a big problem for years. Over a third of all food produced globally goes to waste and in the UK alone, 9.5 million tonnes of food is wasted a year. With this in mind, one of the key 2025 kitchen trends that I predicted was smart food waste bins that recycle food in a more compact and environmentally friendly way.
While there aren’t a ton of these solutions on the market just yet, I recently came across Lomi, a countertop food composter that converts kitchen scrap into nutrient-rich compost. The brand calls this compost ‘Lomi Earth’ and it takes only a few hours to turn your waste into compost that can be used in your garden.
Lomi looks like your typical food waste bin that you likely have in your kitchen already. But instead of simply holding old food and making your kitchen smell, Lomi gets to work transforming meat, bones, dairy, bread, fruit and vegetables into compost. It does this quietly and eliminates unpleasant smells, so it can conveniently sit in your kitchen without being too obtrusive.
According to Lomi, the food waste recycler can reduce household waste by up to 50% and food scraps by 80%. Compared to other appliances in your house, like your fridge freezer, it uses less energy, reduces your carbon footprint and diverts 100kgs of food waste and avoids 8kg of methane emissions with every 100 cycles or uses.
Overall, Lomi is an incredibly impressive gadget that can not only help you cut down on food waste, but can help your indoor and outdoor plants thrive. Although it will definitely cost you.
The Lomi Kitchen Countertop Food Recycler costs £399.99 / $599.99 and is available to buy at Lomi. It's a pretty expensive gadget but if you compare it to the Sage FoodCycler, a similar composting device that costs £419.95, it seems that this is the standard price you’d be looking to pay for this type of appliance.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Hopefully as these gadgets become the norm, the price tags will become more affordable in the future.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Forget the Birkin bag – my Hermès shopping list consists of three stunning new watches
The brand has unveiled a range of killer pieces ahead of Watches and Wonders
By Sam Cross Published
-
The ultimate luxury Casio G-Shock now comes with a stunning blue dial
Think a G-Shock can't be luxurious? Think again!
By Sam Cross Published
-
5 reasons you need a food waste disposal unit, especially if you're in the UK
They're growing in popularity...quickly
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
World Baking Day 2024: 5 baking gadgets you need in your kitchen
Are you missing anything from your shelves?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published