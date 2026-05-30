These 5 simple upgrades completely transformed my garden – here's what I recommend

With summer finally arriving properly, I’ve found myself spending far more time out in the garden recently, which has naturally led to me slowly upgrading almost every part of it. The thing is, creating a garden that actually feels enjoyable to sit in doesn’t always require a huge renovation or thousands of pounds worth of landscaping. Sometimes, it’s the smaller upgrades that completely change how the space feels day to day.

Over the past year, I’ve tested everything from smart garden gadgets to budget-friendly furniture, and there are a handful of additions that have actually transformed how much I use my outdoor space. Some make entertaining easier, some improve the atmosphere, and others have simply made gardening itself far more enjoyable.

So, if you’re looking to give your garden a bit of a refresh this summer without completely emptying your bank account, here are the simple upgrades I think are worth it.

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1. Invest in a good BBQ

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Al fresco dining really is the heart of any great outdoor space. If you can eat, drink and entertain in your garden, then you know you’ve created somewhere actually worth spending time in. However, whilst there are plenty of flashy outdoor appliances out there now, I still think the best place to start is with one of the best barbecues.

I’m quite lucky in that I get to test a lot of different models, but the one I always end up going back to is the Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal Barbecue. I really enjoy the sear it gives from cooking close to the coals, and the lid is brilliant at locking in heat too, which makes a huge difference for slower cooks.

Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal Barbecue 57cm, £139.99

2. Upgrade your garden furniture

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Garden furniture is one of those upgrades where it really doesn’t pay to go too cheap, because if you choose well, it’ll completely change how often you actually use your outdoor space. I’d normally steer clear of lower-priced sets, but this Rattan Garden Sofa Set from Argos has really impressed me.

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It comes in both natural and grey finishes, and I opted for grey purely because it tends to hold its colour a little better over time. One of the things I liked straight away was how you can choose which side the L-shape sits on, which makes a massive difference depending on your garden shape and where the sun hits throughout the day.

It’s also far sturdier than I expected for the price. You’ll absolutely need two people to build it, but once assembled, it feels strong and has held up brilliantly through regular use, bad weather and more than a few evenings spent outside longer than planned.

Argos Home 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set, £299

3. Buy a smart bird feeder

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

A smart bird feeder definitely wasn’t on my garden wishlist originally – until I actually tried one. I decided to fully lean into the idea and went for an AI camera model, and Birdfy was the brand that kept appearing everywhere I looked. After a bit of browsing, I settled on the bamboo version because it looks far nicer in a garden than most of the plastic alternatives.

The installation options really impressed me too. You can attach it to a tree, mount it to a wall or simply fix it onto a fence depending on your setup, and there’s also the choice between solar charging or a standard rechargeable battery. I ended up placing mine on a fence near the corner of the garden where birds already tended to gather.

The battery life is excellent, but the standout feature is easily the app. The AI bird recognition is surprisingly accurate, and I now find myself checking which birds have visited before I even open Instagram in the mornings, which probably says a lot!

Birdfy Feeder Bamboo, £199.99

4. Outdoor lighting for the win

The best outdoor lights are probably one of the quickest and easiest ways to completely change the atmosphere of a garden, and I’ve found solar smart lights to be one of the best low-effort upgrades you can make. After already adding string lights and a few pedestal lamps over the years, I decided my flower beds were next in line.

I ended up going for three of the Paulmann UFO LED Garden Spotlights, and they’ve created a gorgeous soft glow across my garden in the evenings. What stood out to me immediately is that they don’t feel flimsy or cheap like so many solar lights do. They’re made from stainless steel and glass rather than lightweight plastic, which instantly gives them a much more premium look.

They’ve also held up really well outdoors. They’re IP44 rated, so rain and heat haven’t been an issue at all – even during the recent heatwave. The warm white 3000K glow creates a really cosy ambience in the evenings without feeling too harsh, and considering the price, they’re one of the most effective garden upgrades I’ve made.

Paulmann UFO LED Garden Spotlight, £35.95

5. Grow your own

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The newest addition to my garden this year has been a greenhouse – although probably not the traditional glass one you’re imagining. Instead, I’ve been using the VonHaus Walk In Greenhouse, and it’s turned out to be such an easy and affordable way to start growing my own plants properly.

It’s simple to put together, lightweight enough to move around if needed, and much less intimidating to manage than a full-sized greenhouse. I’ve been using it for everything from dahlias and ranunculus to strawberries and rocket, and it’s made the whole growing process feel far more approachable.

VonHaus Walk In Greenhouse, £34.99