As the spring months bring more light and warmth, I, like so many other cyclists, am back outside and riding more as a result. Sorry Zwift, we'll make friends again when it's either rainy and time for indoor training – otherwise I'll see you in the winter.

I've been road cycling for over 15 years now. First through necessity, as a means to get to work, then as a major aid to exercise, but it's now become an established hobby. I cycle to clear my head as much as to work my legs – but the UK's roads can pose challenges.

While most recently I've joined a cycling club, I have been a consistent solo cyclist. Whether for hour-long lunchtime exercise sessions, longer sportives, or extended charity rides over multiple hours and miles. And one product has become an absolute mainstay in my cycle-tech setup.

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I've been using Garmin's Edge cycling computers for many years, but it's actually an accessory from the brand's Varia range that's changed how I cycle. This light-and-radar system means I feel more informed, safer, and able to make better decisions as a result.

A recent upgrade from the Varia RTL515 to the newer RearVue 820 – and I've used the camera-adorning RCT715 in the interim, which I'll discuss below – has elevated that experience even further. Here's why it's my essential for solo riding experiences – and why you should consider buying one too.

1. 'See' approaching vehicles

(Image credit: Garmin)

Without doubt, the absolute greatest must-have feature that the Varia RearVue 820 offers is a built-in radar. In tandem with my Edge 1050 cycle computer, I'm able to "see", in real-time, vehicles on their rear approach.

When one comes in to measurable distance (to 175m away), it appears as a white 'dot' on my cycling computer, in tandem with an audible beep alert (which can be switched off, if you wish), heightening my awareness of approaching traffic.

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The RearVue 820 goes a step further than its predecessor, with smaller and larger 'dots' representing bigger vehicle sizes. So if it's a truck or coach then you have a better idea and, in some instances when on a single-track lane, for example, it's made me pull over for a quick drink pitstop while letting vehicles pass.

Varia RearVue 820 will transform the way you ride | Garmin - YouTube Watch On

As an increasing number of EVs enter the UK's roads, it's increasingly hard to hear approaching vehicles. Sure, electric cars legally have to make an audible sound – a 'signature' of their own – but with the wind rushing by in your ears it's not necessarily easy to hear. The Varia's radar fundamentally resolves that for me.

Any issues? Well, the 820's supposed ability to identify vehicle types isn't infallible. I've even had it recognise fellow cyclists as supposed vehicles. It's also not always perfect at recognising a build-up of multiple vehicles – which it can present in multiple 'lanes', but could be further refined.

2. Powerful lighting for visibility

For too long I'd used budget lights that didn't last long enough and certainly weren't bright enough either. Those days are over with the upgrade to this Varia unit, though.

The RearVue 820 is able to deliver 100 lumens for daylight visibility. That's plenty enough to be seen in daylight – think of it like a powerful flashlight flicking on and off – and it can even detect your speed and adjust its flash output when you're braking and coming to a stop.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While I find the rear light invaluable for its built-in radar feature, Garmin also makes front light – most recently the Varia Vue. I also have this and, while it's not essential for all summer rides by any means, it's super-bright and so can cut through dappled tree shadows easily and ensure you're seen.

The Vue can deliver 600 lumens, so it's considerably brighter than the rear. You can tone that down for a constant beam for when the lights dip, providing a wide field that's extremely useful in seeing every detail of the road – and in being seen too.

The Vue does cost a small fortune, though, but that's in part down to its inclusion of a built-in 4K camera that can capture your rides onto a microSD card. Potentially handy if you want to possess records – yet another safety feature worth having in the back pocket (although it kills battery life).

3. Which model to choose – and why?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Speaking of cameras, Gamin also makes a rear light, the Varia RCT715, which features both radar and a built-in 4K camera. I've borrowed one of these from Garmin in the past, but can't quite get on with it for a couple of reasons.

Principally, it's the sheer scale of this light. I just find it a bit too chunky. But it's also the battery life – it's too much of a downgrade to have the camera feature, as it drains so quickly. You might not get through a 4-hour ride with it still functioning to the end, which on a 70-mile ride just isn't going to cut it for most people.

Personally I'd therefore take the RearVue 820 as preference and forego the camera feature. That said, however, despite the new vehicle detection feature, if I was looking to save a bit of cash then I'd scout out the previous RTL515 for sure – as it's largely similar in its behaviour and has the essential radar feature.

Check out the widget below to see the price differences between the lot: at the time of writing you can actually net the camera-toting RCT715 for less than the newer RearVue 820, which is certainly a consideration if limited battery life is no bother for your needs. But it's the RTL515 that's the winner – as it's far better than half price!

4. Will Varia fit on any bike?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Whichever Garmin Varia you choose, all feature Garmin's proprietary twist-lock mechanism in the box. These are easy to fit to your bike, with included quality rubber bands as part of the package.

Now, how well this will fit does depend on your bike. Mine doesn't have a round seat post; it's oval with a near-flat back – which poses slight problems for fitting the Garmin mount onto. It's doable, it's just not 100% sturdy at all time – which is why third-party makers offer alternatives.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

However, Garmin does also include 'inserts' in the box, too, which create a more connected fit for differing seat post or handlebar shapes and widths; featured rubber interior rings ensure a tight grip too.

5. Garmin ecosystem or other brand?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While I've mentioned using the RearVue 820 on my Garmin Edge 1050 cycling computer, you don't have to own the latest and greatest Garmin gear.

Indeed, it needn't necessarily be Garmin at all. Thanks to ANT+ connectivity, you can connect the RearVue 820 to, say, a Wahoo Bolt V2 instead – and still delivers the majority of features too.

Do always check the product compatibility, but Garmin's official pages are good at showing this. The RearVue 820's official page, for example, lists a huge number of Edge and wearable devices – 166 of them, in fact!

So whatever it is you're riding, if you're looking for a major upgrade to assist with your solo riding, I can't recommend the Varia's built-in radar technology enough. It's my must-have product that I can no longer ride without – and it's great that even non-Garmin cycling computers can offer compatibility too.