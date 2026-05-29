5 simple steps to create perfect lawn stripes – and the best kind of mower to achieve them

For many homeowners, a beautifully striped lawn is the ultimate way to make a garden look neater, healthier and professionally maintained. However, whilst many of the best cordless mowers and the best robot mowers can create subtle striping effects, there’s actually one specific type of mower that delivers the very best results.

The secret to striped lawns lies in the rear roller. As the mower moves across the lawn, the rear roller gently bends the grass blades in different directions. Grass bent towards you reflects more light and appears lighter, whilst grass bent away looks darker, resulting in the classic alternating stripe effect.

To find out more, I spoke to the experts at Cobra Garden Machinery, who explained why rear-roller mowers make such a difference – and shared their top tips for achieving professional-looking lawn stripes at home.

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1. Mow little and often

Frequent mowing is one of the biggest secrets to creating defined lawn stripes. Cutting the grass regularly encourages denser growth, which helps the roller create much clearer patterns across the lawn. Letting the grass grow too long between cuts can make stripes appear uneven and far less visible overall.

2. Alternate your mowing direction

It might seem strange, but mowing in the exact same direction every time can actually flatten the grass over time. Changing your mowing direction slightly with each cut helps keep the lawn healthier and fuller, whilst also preventing permanent leaning lines from forming.

3. Start with a straight guide line

The first stripe is always the most important because every other pass follows it. Using a fence line, patio edge or garden border as a visual guide can help keep the first cut perfectly straight, making the entire striped pattern look far more professional once finished.

4. Overlap each pass slightly

A small overlap between each mowing pass helps avoid missed strips of grass and keeps the stripe widths looking consistent across the entire lawn. Even a slight gap can interrupt the pattern, so taking your time here really helps create a cleaner finish.

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5. Keep your mower blade sharp

Sharp mower blades don’t just improve cutting performance – they also make lawn stripes look much crisper. A dull blade tears the grass instead of cutting it cleanly, which can leave the lawn looking ragged and unhealthy. Keeping the blade sharp helps maintain both the appearance of the stripes and the overall health of the grass.

If your mower blade is looking a little worse for wear, check out our guide on the 5 simple steps to sharpening your mower blade next.