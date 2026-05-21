This new robot lawn mower uses a tracked drive system to tackle extreme slopes

QUICK SUMMARY The Lymow One Plus is now officially available following its CES debut earlier this year, introducing a tracked drive system capable of handling slopes up to 100% (45 degrees). The robot mower comes in two versions, with the 5A model priced at £2,799 and 10A version priced at £2,999. However, both are currently reduced by £300 as a part of a launch offer.

The new Lymow One Plus is officially available to buy following its debut at CES earlier this year. It features a tracked drive system, allowing it to tackle uneven terrain and slopes of up to 100% (45 degrees).

The Lymow One Plus comes in two different versions. There’s the 5A model, which can mow up to roughly 1.1 acres per day, and the more powerful 10A version, capable of covering 1.8 acres. Considering many of the best robot lawn mowers on the market offer significantly less coverage than this, it’s clear the One Plus is designed with much larger gardens in mind.

Both models are available now via Lymow’s online store, with the 5A version priced at £2,799 and the larger 10A model priced at £2,999. However, both are currently discounted as a part of a launch offer, reducing them each by £300 respectively.

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(Image credit: Lymow)

The mower uses a mulching system equipped with two SK5 rotary blades and a wide 40cm cutting deck, designed to power through taller and denser grass with ease. Each blade is powered by its own dedicated motor, delivering a peak output of 1,785W for more aggressive cutting performance than many traditional robot mowers.

The floating mowing deck can also automatically adapt to uneven terrain, with adjustable cutting heights ranging from 30mm to 100mm to help maintain a more even finish across different garden types.

For navigation, the mower combines RTK satellite positioning with VSLAM-based visual mapping, AI-powered image processing and ultrasonic obstacle detection sensors. This essentially means it’s designed to navigate complicated gardens much more accurately whilst avoiding obstacles more intelligently along the way.