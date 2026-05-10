I’ve been waiting months for Ecovacs first-ever robot pool cleaner, and it’s finally here

QUICK SUMMARY Ecovacs has launched its first-ever robot pool cleaner to the US market. The Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 is a beginner-friendly robot pool cleaner with impressive suction, marine-grade design and smart navigation.

After announcing its first foray into the world of robot pool cleaners , Ecovacs has finally launched its first-ever Ultramarine P1 pool cleaner – for some, at least. Currently available in the US, the Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 was announced back at CES 2026, and after seeing it in person earlier this year, I have to say it was worth the wait.

Better known for its line-up of robot vacuums , Ecovacs has since expanded into robotic garden maintenance, including mowers and now, a pool cleaner. Described as a beginner-friendly, entry-level model, the Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 offers a consistent, full clean, thanks to its powerful suction.

Using 4800GPH UltraPure Suction technology, the Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 features a high-performance motor and dual-layer filter that sucks up dirt, including leaves, sand and fine debris on different pool surfaces. It has an S-flow anti-clog channel to avoid blockages, and is powered by a 5200mAh battery which can cover up to 180m² on a single charge.

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Despite claiming to be an entry-level model, Ecovacs has pulled out all the stops with the Ultramarine P1, especially with its navigation system. Its SmartNavi Intelligent Navigation system maps your pool’s floor and surfaces to achieve up to 99% coverage without missing any spots.

(Image credit: Future)

Using advanced IMU and sensors, the Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 continuously tracks its positions to plan the most effective cleaning routes. Its four roller brushes at the front and back are independently operated, and allow for more precise turns and grip, all while cleaning your pool.

The wheels of the Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 are also designed to climb over obstacles, like drains and lights, up to 5.5 cm. It can also navigate horizontally across the floor and vertically up walls and slopes – it’s also very fun to watch it bob on the surface!

As expected, the design of the Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 is fully IP68 waterproof and has multiple protection layers, including a marine-grade outer shell and multi-layer O-ring precision sealing. By connecting it to the Ecovacs Home app, you can switch between modes, efficiency levels and customise your cleaning schedules.

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I got to see the Ultramarine pool cleaner, and Ecovacs’ 2026 robot lawn mower line-up earlier this year in Barcelona. I’m still new to robot pool cleaners but I was really impressed by the design and functions of the Ecovacs Ultramarine P1. Considering it’s the first time Ecovacs has developed something like this, it’s excelled in many areas – it’ll be interesting to see how it will improve on it.