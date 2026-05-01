Auk upgrades its five-star smart garden, and it’s gotten bigger and smaller at the same time

QUICK SUMMARY Auk has launched the Mini 2, the second generation of its smart garden. The Auk Mini 2 has been upgraded with a smaller size but with a bigger water tank and plant pots, a redesigned LED light and optional app controls.

Norwegian brand, Auk has just launched the latest version of its smart garden, and it’s gotten bigger and smaller at the same time! The new Auk Mini 2 has been redesigned with a new LED light, and a bigger water tank and plant pots, yet the size is much smaller than the original.

I reviewed the Auk Mini last year, and it’s my favourite product that I tested in 2025. I gave it five stars in my Auk Mini review , and I still have it in my kitchen now quietly and expertly growing basil and parsley. So, when I heard Auk was upgrading its Mini smart garden, I couldn’t think of how it could improve on the first one.

But after seeing the Auk Mini 2 , I’m seriously impressed and think it’s even better than the original. It still has the same concept, featuring a built-in water tank, automated LED grow light and open-air system, but the overall size is much more compact to take up minimal space in your home.

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Compared to the Auk Mini, the Auk Mini 2 is 12% smaller yet it can hold 25% more water than its predecessor. Auk has estimated that the Auk Mini 2 can grow 20% more than the original due to this size redesign. The plant pots for tomatoes and chillies are also wider so you can grow a bigger volume of plants indoors.

The box design of the Auk Mini 2 is still similar to the first one, but it has more rounded corners and a braided cable. It now comes in more colours, like coffee walnut, coffee oak, cream oak, sage ash and terracotta beech to suit your space better and more naturally.

(Image credit: Auk)

The light of the Auk Mini 2 has also been upgraded. Using an advanced optical lens system, the light shines more directly onto the plants rather than spilling into the room. My Auk Mini’s light does get extremely bright so this is definitely an exciting update.

Another update is the Auk Slow Mode which slows growth by preventing plants from overgrowing the light. This also helps conserve water so it can last for longer without you needing to refill the tank.

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Auk might make smart gardens but the Auk Mini 2 is the first time the brand has offered an app. It’s completely optional to use but it allows users to adjust the light cycles and growth modes using their phone. Personally, I don’t download apps unless I absolutely have to, but being able to monitor my herbs while I’m on holiday sounds like a great idea.