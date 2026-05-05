Xiaomi’s new electric toothbrush uses a built-in display to highlight any missed spots

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi’s new Mijia Smart Servo-oscillation Electric Toothbrush Pro has been listed on its global website, combining stronger cleaning performance with useful features like a real-time display, app feedback and long battery life. Whilst pricing and release details are still to be confirmed, its appearance on Xiaomi’s global site strongly suggests a wider launch is on the way.

Xiaomi has quietly listed its new electric toothbrush on its global website, suggesting it’s gearing up for a worldwide launch. The new Xiaomi Mijia Smart Servo-oscillation Electric Toothbrush Pro is the brand’s most advanced model yet, and it introduces a more refined cleaning system built around a servo-oscillation motor that’s said to sweep up to 60° whilst vibrating at the same time.

It’s not the first electric toothbrush we’ve seen from Xiaomi, with models like the Xiaomi Oscillation Electric Toothbrush already available in several regions. However, this new Pro version clearly sits at the top of the range, especially when it comes to cleaning efficiency and smart features.

Pricing and official availability haven’t been confirmed yet, but as mentioned, its appearance on Xiaomi’s global site does strongly suggest a wider rollout is on the way.

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(Image credit: Xiaomi)

One of its standout additions is the integrated colour display on the handle, which provides real-time feedback, highlighting areas that may need another pass and even showing plaque levels. The toothbrush can also connect to Xiaomi’s app to provide personalised brushing reports, whilst also offering vibration alerts if you’re applying too much pressure.

Xiaomi claims the toothbrush can last up to 180 days on a single charge, and a full recharge taking around five hours. It also comes with two brush head options, including a softer bristle variant for sensitive teeth and gums – something you don’t always see included as standard.

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