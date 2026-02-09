3 reasons why this electric toothbrush is about to take over in 2026

It’s no secret that a handful of brands dominate the electric toothbrush space, and I probably don’t even need to name them for you to know exactly who I’m talking about. That’s why I always love it when a brand actually listens to what people want and releases a toothbrush that ticks the right boxes, instead of throwing in features no one asked for.

I’ve been a fan of Quip since reviewing the Quip Ultra Next last year, where it earned an impressive four-star rating. The brand is now back with its latest model, the Quip Ultra Lite, and it’s noticeably more affordable than a lot of its competitors.

Below you'll find a list of why I think this is going to be a very popular choice for shoppers this year, and why it may gain a space in our best electric toothbrush roundup.

1. It looks incredibly stylish

The Quip Ultra Lite is undeniably one of the best-looking electric toothbrushes on the market right now. It comes in four colours – Meadow, Iris, Air and Ash – all of which reflect the same soft tones we’re seeing everywhere lately, including the newest iPhone 17. There’s also a burnt orange colourway arriving later this year, which I’m already excited for.

The only other brand that really competes on this front is SURI, which also offers a beautiful range of colours to choose from. People love gadgets that feel more like design objects you actually want on display, rather than something you hide in a drawer. I mean, who doesn’t want an electric toothbrush that matches their phone?

2. It focuses on smarter, gentler tech

There’s also a common misconception that the best electric toothbrushes need to be packed with endless brushing modes and Bluetooth connectivity. One of the things I like most about the Ultra Lite is that it focuses on encouraging better habits through subtle guidance, rather than overwhelming you with features.

It features gentle sonic vibrations, as well as a guiding pressure sensor that uses light and pulses to let you know if you’re brushing too hard. With three adjustable intensity levels (gentle, daily and deep clean) and a built-in two-minute timer, it really is everything you need for effective brushing.

3. It's convenient to use

The Ultra Lite also feels great to use day to day. Its slim, lightweight body sits comfortably in the hand, whilst the smooth silicone design makes it easy to clean and stops toothpaste residue from building up over time.

Quip’s EasyClick Brush Pod refill system is another huge advantage. Instead of replacing the entire brush head, you only swap out the brush pod itself, which reduces waste by 70 percent compared to many other models. There's also a sleek magnetic charger with up to a 30-day battery life, plus a travel case that doubles as a countertop stand.

The Quip Ultra Lite is available for $60 (around £50) from Quip's online store and other selected retailers.