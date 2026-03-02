SURI's new colourway is making me want to upgrade my electric toothbrush

QUICK SUMMARY SURI has unveiled its new electric toothbrush colourway, marking the brand's first new shade in over 18 months. Canyon Sunrise is launching on 5th March via SURI’s website, and is exclusive to the upgraded 2.0 model rather than the original.

SURI has announced a new colourway for its toothbrush lineup, marking the brand’s first new shade in over 18 months. Canyon Sunrise brings earthy hues and warm clay tones to the 2.0 electric toothbrush – the updated model released last year that went on to earn five stars in our full review.

The launch also coincides with SURI’s expansion into the US, where the brush will be available as a retail exclusive in more than 400 Target stores.

In the UK, Canyon Sunrise will be available from SURI’s online store from 5th March, with additional stockists expected to follow. There’s also a waitlist you can join now to be notified as soon as it goes live.

(Image credit: SURI)

Canyon Sunrise becomes SURI’s sixth colourway overall, following Sunrise Bloom in 2024 and the original four shades the brand launched with. As mentioned, the new colour is exclusive to the newer 2.0 version of the toothbrush rather than the original model.

Kate Gorrell, Head of Creative, says “Canyon Sunrise was inspired by the deep red of dawn sun pouring into a rock canyon. The shade highlights ideas of independence, self-reliance, and the pleasure of having only the items you need, that are designed to perform perfectly in the conditions you use them in, whether in the bathroom, or on an extended journey.”

(Image credit: SURI)