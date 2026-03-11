Homedics' new massage cushion will soon be at the top of everyone's wish list – here's why

It's designed to support relaxation, recovery, focus and sleep

Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in News
Homedics Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion
(Image credit: Homedics)
QUICK SUMMARY

Homedics has launched its new Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion, a new wellness device that combines sound and vibration to create an immersive relaxation experience. It features five vibroacoustic programmes and allows users to stream their own music via Bluetooth, with a dedicated Homedics playlist also available.

It's available now from the Homedics website, Argos and Amazon for £179.99, and comes with a three-year guarantee.

Homedics has launched its new Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion, combining sound and vibration to deliver an immersive wellness experience designed to help users rebalance and recharge. The brand is already known for its impressive range of the best massage guns and body massagers, but this latest launch looks like a step above the rest.

Article continues below

Homedics Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion

(Image credit: Homedics)

The cushion features NanoPulse nodes that convert low-frequency sound waves into gentle but effective vibrations that travel deep through the body. Penetrating deeper than traditional massage whilst remaining gentle, the experience is designed to support muscle release, stress relief and nervous system regulation.

It also appears to be lightweight and easy to store, and the cushion comes with a three-year guarantee, offering peace of mind.

Homedics Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion

(Image credit: Homedics)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.