Homedics' new massage cushion will soon be at the top of everyone's wish list – here's why

QUICK SUMMARY Homedics has launched its new Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion, a new wellness device that combines sound and vibration to create an immersive relaxation experience. It features five vibroacoustic programmes and allows users to stream their own music via Bluetooth, with a dedicated Homedics playlist also available. It's available now from the Homedics website, Argos and Amazon for £179.99, and comes with a three-year guarantee.

Homedics has launched its new Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion, combining sound and vibration to deliver an immersive wellness experience designed to help users rebalance and recharge. The brand is already known for its impressive range of the best massage guns and body massagers, but this latest launch looks like a step above the rest.

Designed to support relaxation, recovery, focus and sleep, the Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion offers five integrated vibroacoustic programmes, including Sleep, Calm, Focus, Recovery and Energise. For a more personalised experience, users can also stream their own music via Bluetooth, with a bespoke ‘Homedics Vibroacoustic’ playlist available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

The cushion is available to buy from today via the Homedics website, Argos and Amazon, priced at £179.99.

(Image credit: Homedics)

The cushion features NanoPulse nodes that convert low-frequency sound waves into gentle but effective vibrations that travel deep through the body. Penetrating deeper than traditional massage whilst remaining gentle, the experience is designed to support muscle release, stress relief and nervous system regulation.

It also appears to be lightweight and easy to store, and the cushion comes with a three-year guarantee, offering peace of mind.

(Image credit: Homedics)