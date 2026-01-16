UREVO’s wireless recovery boots bring pro sports therapy to your living room

UREVO, best known for its under-desk and folding treadmills, has officially entered the fast-growing recovery tech arms race.

The company claims the UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots are the world’s first AI-powered wireless recovery compression device, providing 'professional-grade' sports therapy without the clinic price tag.

The new recovery gadget uses the brand’s proprietary AI Smart Massage system to analyse muscle condition in real time and automatically adjust pneumatic pressure across the legs during each session.

(Image credit: UREVO)

The idea is to mimic the adaptive touch of a sports therapist, dynamically shifting compression as muscles relax or tense.

The system offers 32 intelligent recovery modes through a companion app, alongside Smart Area Massage controls that let users focus on calves, thighs or full-leg recovery, while avoiding sensitive zones.

Pressure ranges from 80 mmHg for activation and warm-up to 180 mmHg for deeper post-workout compression, supported by a matrix airbag layout with eight adjustable massage nodes.

The gentle heat of progress

Heat therapy is also built in, with three temperature levels at 38°C, 43°C and 48°C, adding another layer of muscle relaxation and circulation support.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UREVO says the combination is designed to flush lactic acid, reduce stiffness and accelerate recovery after intense training.

The boots use a detachable wireless controller, run at under 65 dB, and rely on a 5,000mAh battery that delivers more than four hours of use.

There’s even enough spare capacity to top up a phone mid-session.

A multi-zipper adjustment system allows the same pair to fit users between 160cm and 200cm tall, making them practical for shared use.

UREVO positions the boots as a serious alternative to recovery systems that can cost well into five figures, signalling how fast AI-assisted sports therapy is moving into consumer territory.

The UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots are available at UREVO, priced at $799 / £799 / €780 (~AU$1,597).