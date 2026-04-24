Xiaomi's new smart air conditioner adapts automatically thanks to a built-in motion sensor

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi’s new smart air conditioner includes a built-in mmWave motion sensor to automatically adjust airflow and power based on room occupancy. Available for pre-order in China for CNY 8,999 (roughly £1,100 or $1,300), there’s no word yet on a UK or EU launch.

Xiaomi has launched its new Mijia Central Air Conditioning Duct-type Unit with Motion-sensing Airflow 4 HP, and features a built-in motion sensor that can automatically adjust its settings depending on who’s in the room.

It features an integrated mmWave sensor, a type of tech we’re seeing more and more in devices from brands like Aqara. This allows the unit to detect human presence with impressive accuracy, meaning it can direct airflow towards or away from people, or even switch itself off entirely when no one is around.

It’s currently available for pre-order in China for CNY 8,999 (roughly £1,100 or $1,300), with no confirmation yet on a wider global release.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

As you’d expect from Xiaomi, it also integrated with its wider ecosystem via HyperOS Connect, so users can control it remotely through the app or with voice commands. Features like AI-powered energy-saving modes and real-time energy monitoring are also likely included, providing more insight into how it’s running day to day.

That said, it’s not the most compact option we've seen from the brand, especially when compared to other models released last year. It looks like the panel is built directly into the ceiling duct where the airflow is distributed, whilst a larger unit sits within the room itself to house the sensor. It’s an interesting setup, and whilst the design might not be the most discreet, the built-in motion sensor could very well be something other brands start adopting too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors